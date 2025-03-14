Late Bloomer – a conversation with jazz

By Malebo Pheme

Johannesburg-based jazz musician Thembinkosi Mavimbela, known as Vimbs Mavimbs, is not just playing music – he’s conversing with it. From his roots in Mpumalanga to his deep dive into jazz, Vimbs’ journey is a symphony of growth, collaboration, and sonic innovation. His latest project, Late Bloomer, is an 18-year-long testament to self-discovery, blending past and present sounds to create a future-forward jazz experience. As he prepares for his upcoming event, Late Bloomer – Archival Access and Collective Memories, he reflects on the influences, friendships, and improvisational magic that shape his musical world.

A journey through sound

“My passion for jazz? It landed along the way,” Vimbs admits, tracing his artistic origins back to high school. Like many young creatives, he dabbled in hip-hop, R&B, and poetry, carrying a notebook filled with lyrics and ideas. Over the past two decades, jazz became his compass, guiding him to a sound that merges history with modern expression.

One of his biggest influences? South African jazz legend Johnny ‘Mbizo’ Dyani, whose pioneering spirit still resonates in his work. “He passed away the year I was born,” Vimbs notes, recognising the powerful generational link. But for him, inspiration isn’t confined to the past. “Modern musicians in my generation influence me too. It’s like being a rapper – you look up to those in your space. It’s about belonging.”

Building a band, finding a family

For Vimbs, jazz is as much about connection as it is about composition. “The one quality I look for in a band? Can I have fun with you?” he says with a laugh. “We spend one hour on stage, but 90% of the time, we’re just talking, laughing, and sharing ideas.”

This camaraderie isn’t just about friendship – it’s a musical necessity. Improvisation and structured arrangements must coexist, and trust is the secret ingredient. “We play within a structure, but there’s room for creativity. A glance, a nod – those unspoken signals keep us in sync.”

Vimbs’ current lineup is a testament to that chemistry:

Vimbs Mavimbs ( Double Bass)

Lunga Qweva (Drums)

Netéske Horton (Alto Saxophone)

Sakhile Simani (Trumpet)

Ludwe Danxa (Keyboard)

Alungile Lamani ( Vocals)

Together, they create a sound that feels organic, unpredictable, and alive.

Jazz as a conversation

Describing jazz as a musical conversation, Vimbs paints a vivid picture: “It’s like a girls’ night in – you’re in your PJs, having tea, sitting on the couch, and the conversation just unfolds.” This fluid, intimate dynamic defines his live performances, inviting the audience into the dialogue. “We listen to each other, respond, and follow where the moment takes us.”

This approach extends to their rehearsal process as well. “We start with the difficult parts first while our concentration is at its peak,” he explains. “It’s about working smart, getting the heavy lifting done early so that, by the end, we’re just flowing.”

The future of jazz

As a modern jazz artist, Vimbs knows the genre’s traditions but refuses to be boxed in. “Jazz has so many boundaries around it,” he says, “but I try to find what’s progressive.” For him, incorporating electronic elements, effects pedals, and contemporary production techniques keeps jazz relevant to younger audiences.

“Our generation is surrounded by electronic sounds,” he points out. “So why not embrace that? Jazz should evolve – it should breathe.”

Late Bloomer live: a sonic time capsule

The Late Bloomer – Archival Access and Collective Memories event was more than just a performance; it explored jazz’s relationship with history and memory. Held at The Black Power Station, the night featured vinyl selections from the ILAM archives, a curated discussion with Adon Geel and Elijah Madiba, and, of course, a live performance by Vimbs and his band.

“How does the music of our past shape the sound of our future?” he asked. This event was his answer – a space where history breathed, memory resonated, and jazz continued to bloom.