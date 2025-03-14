Finding a life in dreamland

It’s Library Week next week! From 17 to 23 March, the spotlight is on the important role libraries play in our communities. In Makhanda, people are making a remarkable impact on the lives of young people by training them to love books and to share that love via our libraries.

By Busuku Ntombekhaya

Duna Library is more than just a building full of books – this library is a centre of knowledge, learning, and community development. It provides access to information, educational support, and a safe space for intellectual growth where they can stay occupied with reading and playing chess, keeping them productive rather than engaging in crime. “Indima edlalwa lithala lencwadi apha ekuhlaleni kukuba yenza abantu apha ekuhlaleni bangafumaneki kwindawo ezinolwaphulo mthetho, ngoba ibagcina bexakekile kufunda kwakunye nokudlala imidlalo efana ne chess,” said Asemahle Ntsingana. (The library is important in the community of Joza because it keeps people occupied and productive so that they will not be found committing crimes by occupying them with games like chess and reading books).

Community members of Joza further highlighted that Duna Library attracts them because of its quietness and its ability to block outside noise. “Into enditsala umdla ngale library kukuba kuthulekile ndiyakwazi uhlala ndicinge kwaye ndifunde nto le yo ingekhoyo pha kwezindawo sihlala kuzo,” said Ayabulela Netyisi. (What attracts me the most about the library is that it is quiet, and that helps me to study and think without distractions, which is something I cannot find where I live.)

According to local author (and self-appointed Minister of Reconciliation), Nolwakhe Yvonne Sewelo, Duna Library helps to bridge a gap of knowledge by giving people free access to resources that can empower them.

Minister Sewelo’s deep understanding of the importance of the library in the lives of people stems from her experience of being a pastor. When she thinks about the significant role libraries can play in improving children’s knowledge and intelligence, she recalls a biblical scripture where Jesus, at the age of 12 years, was preaching to the oldest priest, leaving him surprised by his level of knowledge. “How can a teenager have the wisdom to challenge high priests?” the writer asks. “This showed me that knowledge is not restricted by age. The difference between a teenager and a professor is knowledge. And the Bible itself says, ‘My people perish due to a lack of knowledge’,” she said. Sewelo believes that libraries can make us more powerful than formal education on its own. “At school, learning is structured. But in a library, you can learn anything at your own pace and for free. A child can become a chef, an engineer, or an expert in any field just by accessing the right books.”

Sewelo believes that libraries introduce children to the joy of reading, which helps in improving their vocabulary and critical thinking abilities. “Whether they learn phonics at home or at school there is that need of the foundation. So, a library becomes the place where children can become whatever they desire to pursue or become. The library becomes a dreamland!”

Inspiring the next generation of librarians

Sewelo’s passion for training young librarians stems from her desire to see more children engaging with books and technology in meaningful ways. She recalls being inspired by the lack of young people in library-related professions. “I realised that if we don’t invest in training young librarians, the future of libraries will be at risk. I wanted to ensure that the next generation values and upholds the importance of these institutions,” she explains.

So, she started programmes for training young librarians. “I was motivated by my educational background to start these librarian training programmes. For example, when I was doing matric, we were taught by someone who would teach us English in their mother tongue. So, you are learning your language structures, your short stories, in your mother tongue – but you are going to answer a question paper that is in English. And then, when you go to the libraries, you get the books, but you can’t make sense of what is in the textbook because your English is not solid. So, I’ve always had a question: What can I do to ensure that another young person coming after me will not suffer the way I suffered?”

Thanks to activists like the Minister and the buildings like Duna and the people who run them, Makhanda’s young readers are on their way. Oratile Sewelo a 10-year-old girl, said, “I come to the library to do research on the computers and read and I believe that me and my friends can learn everything we do not know at the library because it has so many resources,” she said.

Omolemo Sewelo, a seven-year-old boy, told Grocott’s Mail, “I come to the library to learn maths, and I believe coming to the library will make me smart,” he said.

Encouraging multilingual learning

Sewelo’s project does not focus solely on English but encourages children to engage with books in their mother languages. “We believe in promoting a love for all languages, as language diversity is key to preserving culture and identity,” she says. Children are encouraged to read in isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sesotho, and other indigenous languages alongside English to foster multilingual literacy.

Sowelo’s project also encourages children to engage with books in their mother languages. “There’s a competition I started in 2022 for spelling – but you will be surprised that, initially, a lot of students chose English. Now we have prizes for both language categories and one teacher has said maybe some of them are reluctant because they are more into Afrikaans.” So, the Minister added Afrikaans and started with about six participants while the English programme kept flying with 60 to 70 participants.

To encourage a love for reading, Sewelo also organises reading competitions where children can showcase their storytelling and comprehension skills. “Competitions make learning exciting and give children a sense of achievement,” she says. These events reward participants with books and other educational materials to motivate them further.

To further the encouragement, Sowelo has launched a podcast where children showcase their storytelling and comprehension skills live. “I work in most cases with the English language teachers, and for now, we are dealing with Grades 4 and 5,” said Sewelo. The podcast aims to encourage children to keep up with the digital world of reading while also encouraging traditional reading and as a way to interest parents in promoting the culture of reading and learning in their homes.