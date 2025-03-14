A film you don’t want to miss

By Ndalo Mbombo

Yet again docLove is bringing you some film flavour. What’s brewing in the pot this time? Join us this afternoon (Friday 14 March) at 2.15pm in the BioScience Major lecture theatre on Rhodes University Campus. Free entrance for all.

No Simple Way Home is a film about the struggles of people in South Sudan and narrates the story of the most prominent political family in South Sudan’s history. Directed by Akuol de Mabior, this film pays tribute to her late father, John Garang de Mabior, former vice president of South Sudan, while honouring the life of her mother, Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, a political activist, mother to her children, and a mother to the nation.

Through intimate morning conversations captured as a series of interviews, Akuol, who is a filmmaker, model and women’s rights activist give us a glimpse of her family and her country’s heritage.

Premiered in various international film festivals in 2022, this film promises to educate, entertain and extend the horizon of your thinking as you broaden your perspective by immersing yourself in this part of the world.