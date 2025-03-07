Waiting for NSFAS funding is torturous

By Zoliswa Mdawini

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was created to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds financially and help them afford access to higher education.

However, ongoing administrative failures are making it harder for students to focus on their studies, with many facing severe financial and mental health struggles.

Delayed application statuses, sudden defunding of students, and late monthly allowance payments have left students anxious, stressed, and uncertain about their future. During a Daily Maverick webinar last week, Professor Lesley Powell from UCT highlighted the serious consequences of such delays.

Students depend on these funds for rent, food, and study materials, and any delay puts them in difficult

positions of having no place to stay and hunger. Some students have even had to drop out due to unexpected changes in their NSFAS status, while others could not return to complete their degrees because of delayed application updates. Powell said: “This shocking reality raises concerns about whether NSFAS is truly ensuring equal access to education in South Africa or whether its disorganisation is worsening students’ struggles.”

Beyond financial stress, students’ mental health has also taken a hit. Many students report feeling overwhelmed and depressed as they struggle to make ends meet. Without stable financial support, some put themselves and their parents on high-interest loans from loan sharks, while others take on time-demanding jobs to survive.

The pressure of balancing academic work and financial instability is leading to higher dropout rates among NSFAS-funded students.

Students also complain about NSFAS’s poor communication, stating they are difficult to reach by phone, email, or other contact platforms. Powell suggested that NSFAS should include students in its decision-making process. By involving students directly, problems could be identified and solved sooner.