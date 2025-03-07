Students’ frustrations are bigger than water issues

By Chalotte Mokonyane and Dideka Njemla

While Rhodes students joined the water march last week called by Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi on behalf of Makhanda residents, students were also preoccupied with their problems on the campus, which focused on the water supply but also included issues like lack of accommodation and the very high costs associated with studying.

During the meetings held last week – and the academic shutdown, which involved a morning which became a day and then another day – the SRC found itself challenged for its representation of students by a former SRC president and the leaders of the student political parties.

The narrow focus on water, which saw students join the march last Wednesday, became a point of contention, with former SRC president Simphiwe Mnyande urging the current SRC to prioritise broader student needs.

Mnyande told Grocott’s Mail that this initiative is not solely his but a collective “student revolution” supported by the leaders of various political organisations present.

He hoped the SRC would heed their demands and carry these issues to the university leadership. Mnyande says he has been reminding students of their constitutional power and the importance of the SRC representing their interests, emphasising that the leadership was elected by the student body to empower them and that if their demands aren’t met, they need to fight.

In addressing the students’ concerns, Siyanda Vilakazi, current President of the SRC, said: “As the SRC, we hear your grievances — many of which we are already aware of. Task teams are in place to address these issues.

We are monitoring the situation daily, and it has been improving so far.”

Vilakazi said: “We are committed to representing students and being proactive about their challenges. However, if students do not reach out to us, we cannot help. Please reach out to us. Visit the Steve Biko offices; someone is always available to assist you. Our contact details are provided, and we strive to respond to emails within 48 hours.”

University responds to student demands.

The office of the Vice Chancellor responded to the list of demands presented to them last week. Below is a summary of the university’s response to the areas in which students sought improvements:

Water infrastructure: When the university, including its residences and dining halls, experiences a water shortage. Mobile water tanks will be made available to supply water to stationery tanks.

Maintenance: A Maintenance Oversight Committee monitors campus maintenance. Each year, a residence undergoes significant renovations to ensure continued upkeep.

Excessive tuition costs: Tuition and residence fees are based on operational costs. No academically eligible student is excluded due to financial constraints, with support provided to explore funding opportunities.

The accommodation crisis: The temporary use of Graham and Truro Houses for administration is due to the refurbishment of the Main Administration Building. Alternative accommodation, like the Continuing Education Centre, has been provided, and Canterbury House has been refurbished for student use.

Rhodes University has also pledged to tackle these concerns through “transparent, structured, and accountable measures.”