Runners push through Nite Race heat to their pineapples

By Busuku

Makhanda’s annual Nite Race, run in Wednesday’s heat, brought together runners and community members for an event filled with fun and pineapples.

Graeme College hosted the Nite Race at Somerset Field to raise funds for its hockey programme. The event, sponsored by local organisations and individuals, including Makana Brick, brought together members of the Makhanda community and students from various schools, including Graeme College, DSG, and St Andrew’s College.

Devon Keys, head of hockey, organiser of the Nite Race Sisipho Ndoyana, who saw the race as a chance to prepare for her upcoming 10km run in April at Gqeberha. Nomaxabiso Yanto, an enthusiastic runner, always willing to join the race each year. Photo: Matlhodi Mashishi The start of the Nite Race.

Despite the hot weather, participants stayed determined and finished strong. One of them was Nomaxabiso Yantolo, who has been joining the race since 2019. She looks forward to it every year and didn’t let the heat stop her. “When it’s hot, it’s hot, and there’s nothing we can do about it. The race is motivating because you run with others who push you to do your best,” she said. “It’s a great way to stay active and support a good cause,” she added.

Sisipho Ndoyana, a postgraduate student at Rhodes University, joined the race as part of her training for a 10 km run in Gqeberha in April 2025. She saw the event as a great opportunity to prepare while also being part of a supportive running community.

Thobela Sambeni emerged as the winner of the race and expressed his gratitude for the victory. “I’m grateful I won because it shows I am looking after my health, I encourage others to join as well to safeguard their health and stay fit,” he said. He believes that winning proves he is taking good care of his health, especially considering his age.

The head of hockey at Graeme College and event organiser, Devon Keys, emphasised the importance of

community involvement in the fundraiser. “We wanted to create an event that brings people together and to enjoy an activity that is not always readily available to them,” he said.

Makana Brick, which has a long-standing history of supporting Graeme College, played a crucial role in ensuring the race’s success. “Partnership between Graeme College and Makana bricks is historical, they used to be main sponsors for the Nite Race, and they are still contributing towards first aid, ambulances and prize money,” said Keys.

The school has taken over the administration of the race and venue arrangements. A unique aspect of the Makhanda Nite Race is the giveaway of pineapples, a fruit historically linked to the region. “We have been handing out pineapples – an iconic part of Makhanda identity – for as long as the race has been run,” said Keys. This tradition, now an iconic part of the Nite Race identity, is made possible by Paul Beyleveld, a local pineapple farmer, who donates pineapples worth R5 000 each year as a way of giving back to the community,” Keys explained.

To ensure the safety of participants, water stations were placed every kilometre, and dustbins were provided to prevent littering and potential injuries. The Makhanda Traffic Department collaborated with the school to manage road safety throughout the race.

This fundraiser supports Graeme College’s hockey team, which is preparing for an upcoming tour to Michaelhouse, as well as the overall improvement of the school’s hockey programme.

The Makhanda Nite Race continues to be a cherished event, strengthening community ties while supporting the growth of sports at Graeme College.