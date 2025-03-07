Pam Yako: out of nurture comes leadership

By Karabo Matalajoe

In a world where women’s potential for leadership is often overlooked, Pam Yako stands as a torch of change. Born in Queenstown and raised in Makhanda, Yako has spent decades as an activist for gender equality and fighting against social and economic injustice. At the early age of 13, she began advocating for her community and then was a student protester during her school years at Nombulelo High School, and she was SRC President at Rhodes University.

Yako says: “I believe in a society where there is equality between men and women primarily, but also there shouldn’t be discrimination because of other things, whether sexual orientation or religious affiliations. I believe in fair treatment, and I believe in justice, as well as social and economic justice. And so far as that is the case, then that makes me an activist.”

Her upbringing in the Eastern Cape is the foundation of her resilience and where she learned to survive. She also developed a particular sense of community in Makhanda, where she grew up with just her father and siblings.

“It was a nurturing community, right? And I knew that while I didn’t have a mother when I was growing up, I could go to – I had many mothers in Makhanda. Some mothers of my friends, some neighbours, and some of my father’s work colleagues. So, I’d never felt, I must say, that I was a child without a mother, was raised only by a man.”

While she later left this town to pursue a successful career in other places, Makhanda remains a place of deep personal significance to Yako.

Yako’s impact extends into various sectors. Her activism and advocacy for social and environmental injustices have resulted in numerous leadership positions, including (among many other commitments) now serving as the chair of South African National Parks (SANParks). Here, she strongly focused on conservation and accessibility, ensuring that these spaces are both sustainable and welcoming to all South Africans.

Beyond her work at the SANParks, Yako has been a strong voice for gender equality. In a society where many women have to fight for recognition and being heard in male-dominated spaces, it is very easy to be overlooked. She says: “There are so many women in South Africa that have taken leadership roles, so when I walk into a boardroom and see myself as the only woman, I question it because why is that?”

Her activism goes beyond formal leadership roles, drawing motivation from her roots and the roles she plays in her family, she not only works in women empowerment, she is also involved in children’s programmes.

Nurturing and building a strong foundation in her personal relationships are things she takes to heart. “The reality is that you should value the people around you. You honour them and respect them daily, and also live each day as it comes because you must live it as if it’s your last day with them. It is something not to be taken for granted.”

For women aiming to pursue roles in leadership, she advises: “Trust your instincts, right? Because your gut is always right. To believe in yourself, but also be kind to yourself. It’s not that we will get everything we aim and aspire for, so when that doesn’t happen, it is what it is, and another opportunity will come your way. So don’t despair; just believe that if it is not this one, something bigger or better is coming up.”

Yako hopes to leave behind a legacy as “someone who is trusted, someone who believes in others, especially those closest to me, that I contribute to my family thriving, and for women, that I had played a role, in a very small way, that I would have left behind me more resilient, ambitious women who are willing and able to take on bigger life challenges. And if I could contribute to having a new woman president in the future in South Africa, I would be more than happy.”

Makhanda, let’s celebrate the women who shape our world!

