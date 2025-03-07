Roots and rebellion: Hairitage exhibition weaves stories of identity

By Nomfundo Mbatha, Malebo Pheme & Karabo Matalajoe

In a world where hair is more than just strands of keratin, Hairitage emerges as a compelling exhibition that dives deep into hair’s personal, cultural, and social significance. Curated by Mivuyo Dalasile and captured through the lens of photographer Lithemba Nziweni, Hairitage is more than just an art showcase—it’s a conversation, a movement, and a profound reflection on identity.

“Hairitage began as a series of internal thoughts before they became conversations,” explains Nziweni. “People naturally gravitate towards discussions about hair—how it influences behaviour, personality, and how people perceive us. Those first conversations were the seeds that eventually grew into this exhibition.”

Nziweni, the visionary behind the project’s striking visuals, saw an opportunity to translate these profoundly personal conversations into photography. “I wanted to find a way to express these conversations in a visual format,” he says. “It was around the time I was exploring my journey as a photographer, and I challenged myself to capture these narratives through my lens.”

Mivuyo sees her role as a curator as far more than selecting images and arranging them in a gallery. She emphasises the importance of storytelling and education: “I don’t just want to present aesthetically pleasing visuals—I want people to leave Hairitage having learned something.” For her, curation is about more than presentation; it is about facilitating artists’ voices and crafting a cohesive narrative that educates

and resonates with the audience.

Each photograph in Hairitage tells a unique story.

Dalasile herself was once a subject of the exhibition at a time when the project was still in its early stages. “I had short blonde hair then, and I didn’t think much of it at the time. But looking back, I realise my hair has always been a form of self-expression—whether consciously or subconsciously,” she shares.

For Nziweni, the project is deeply personal. “My relationship with my hair influenced my behaviour, my thoughts, and even the kind of people I attracted in my life,” he reflects. “When I wake up and decide what I want to look like, I’m exercising control over my own narrative. That’s my Hairitage.”

The exhibition unpacks various cultural and social discussions surrounding hair, from rites of passage to beauty standards. “Hair isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about transformation,” explains Dalasile. “In many African cultures, shaving your head can symbolise a transition into manhood. It’s a moment of shedding the old self and stepping into a new identity.”

The exhibition also challenges existing beauty standards. “We don’t just portray beauty standards—

we investigate them,” says Nziweni. “Why is long, silky hair seen as the ideal? Why is a bald head tied to masculinity? Where do these ideas come from? These are the kinds of questions Hairitage encourages people to explore.”

Though still young, Hairitage has already begun making waves. “We’re three years into this journey, and we know we’re only moving forward,” Dalasile asserts.

“The goal is growth—both locally and internationally. But before we take this to the world, we want to ensure it impacts our community first.”

A key part of this vision is the Hairitage Journal, a written archive designed to preserve these conversations for future generations. “A lot of our history is oral,” Dalasile notes. “I want Hairitage to be a generational archive—something that future generations can look back on to understand how Black people expressed themselves through hair in this era.”

So, how can people engage with and support this powerful exhibition? The answer is simple: “Talk about it. Continue the conversation. Challenge the way we think about hair. Representation matters, and this exhibition is a step toward ensuring our narratives are told authentically.”

As Hairitage continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: hair is more than just hair. It’s identity, it’s history, it’s culture. It’s Hairitage.”