Cuylerville and Salem crowned GCB 1st and 2nd league champs for 2024/25

By Chesley Daniels

In an exciting conclusion to the Grahamstown Cricket Board GCB League season, Cuylerville 1st XI and Salem 2nd XI were officially crowned the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st & 2nd League champions for the 2024/2025 season respectively.

Cuylerville’s title win was secured despite a loss in their final game against Southwell. The team’s consistent performance throughout the season earned them a total of 65 points, ensuring their position at the top of the overall log.

In the second league, Salem’s victory over Sidbury in their final game sealed their back-to-back championship title. Salem’s impressive performance saw them accumulate 47 points, narrowly edging out Sidbury who finished on 41 points. Salem demolished Sidbury in their own backyard to claim the coveted title.

Willows and Makana Sona also finished their season on a high note with bonus point wins against Rhodes over the weekend. Tiger Titans won their local derby against Rainbows in a very closely contested encounter.

Summarised scores:

GCB 1st League

Cuylerville vs Southwell

Southwell 198/6 (50)

– James Stirk 54, Tony Pedro 35*, Josh Van Rensburg 26, Murray Hobson 20*

– Kevin Geldenhuys 3/37

Cuylerville 142 (40.5)

* Charlie Muir 26, Francois Klopper 25

* Murray Hobson 3/17 (6), Adrian Reed 2/23 (7), Chris Ford 1/16 (6), Dylan Kruger 1/23 (8)

Southwell won by 56 runs

Man of the match: Murray Hobson (Southwell)

Rhodes vs Makana Way – Saturday

Rhodes 97

* Yolisa Qoboshiyane 24

* Tshepi Klaas 3/9, Tyler Ntukela 2/8

Makana Sona 98/2

* Ibenathi Kondile 30*, Lakhanya Sam 22*, Abongile Hashe 21

* Steve King 1/38, Dean Van Heerden 1/25

Makana won by 8 wickets + bonus point

Man of the match: Tsepi Klaas (Makana Sona)

Rhodes vs Willows – Sunday

Willows 144 (39)

* Romario Fritz 32, Kosi 33, Caleb Jattiem 24

* Dean Van Heerden 4/18 (8.2), Sive Tapi 2/27

Rhodes 71

* Lindani Mbenya 19, Steve King 12

* Alanzo Gysman 5/22 (8.9), Christiano Jasson 2/16 (5)

Willows won by 73 runs + bonus point

Man of the match: Alanzo Gysman (Willows)

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

Sidbury vs Salem

Salem 290/7 (50)

* Mike Van Staden 103, Ant Scheepers 56, Lorrimer Pittaway 31, Corne Labuschagne 29*, Mike Mattison 21*

* James Wesson 3/48 (8), Renier Steenkamp 2/26 (7)

Sidbury 122 (24.1)

* Yanda 28, Patrick Mouton 21, Renier Steenkamp 15

* Bradley Van Heerden 4/33 (7.1), Richard Davies 3/11 (5), Mike Van Staden 1/27 (5), Corne Labuschagne 1/42 (7)

Salem won by 168 runs + bonus point

Man of the match: Mike van Staden (Salem)

Southwell vs Cuylerville

Southwell 122 (41.4)

* Kashka Crampton 72*

* Chris Japp 3/14, Ethan Beyleveld 2/15

Cuylerville 123/3 (27.4)

* Jamie Renton 33*

* Oliver Ripley 2/30

Cuylerville won by 7 wickets+ bonus point

Man of the match: Kashka Crampton (Southwell)

Tiger Titans vs Rainbows

Rainbows 187 (44.4)

* Athabile Ngweda 56, Vuyani Pupha 30, Sando Dipha 21

* Thandolwethu Nthana 4/26 (4.4) including hatrick, Luyuvyo Klaas 2/33 (9), Thepo Siyolo 2/33 (10)

Titans 189/8 (32)

* Ponase 40, Vulindlu 37, Veto 22*, Baliso 22

* Shotana 4/45 (10) including a hatrick, Saki 2/48 (10)

Titans won by 2 wickets + bonus point

Man of the match: Thandolwethu Nthana (Titans)

GCB 2nd League final log standings as of 2 March 2025:

1. Salem 47

2. Sidbury 41

3. Manley Flats 36

4. Cuylerville 35

5. Swallows 33

6. Southwell 29

7. Station Hill 28

8. Tiger Titans 12

9. Rainbows 9

10. Port Alfred 0

GCB 1st League log standings:

1. Cuylerville 65

2. Southwell 58

3. Salem 51

4. Willows 28

5. Sidbury 20,9

6. Makana Sona 20

7. Rhodes 5,6