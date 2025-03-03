XI Attackers’ good run in Hollywood Bets Regional League continues

By Chris Totobela

XI Attackers are slowly climbing up the Hollywood Bets Regional League log table after a dismal start to the season.

On Saturday, they hosted Port Alfred-based Young Pirates in a game. The game started slowly but later gained momentum with the home side enjoying a huge chunk of ball possession.

Both sides created a lot of chances but failed to convert them and went to the half time break goalless.

In the second half, both teams made a few substitutions trying to revive the game. Young midfield sensation Anga “Makhanda’s Finest” Shwempe was in a class of his own as he tried to inspire the home side

Second half substitute Siyabonga “Mayambela” Mnyakama steered the ball into the roof of the net from Anga Shwempe’s pin point cross from the right wing.

The goal spurred the visitors into action as they nearly levelled matters on two occasions. Pirates first narrowly missed the target and the Attackers’ goalkeeper produced a one-handed diving save to deny the visitors. The save proved to be the match-winner as the defenders went to sleep and was left one-on-one with the striker.

Young Pirates threw the kitchen sink at Attackers in the last few minutes of the game, but were caught with a very quick transition with Bongani “Bololo” Hashe completing the move with a well taken ground shot that left the goalkeeper for dead, to double the home side’s lead. The referee, who had a very good game, blew the final whistle with the home side collecting maximum points while continuing with their rich vein of form.

In another game, Maru FC shared the spoils with Mighty Forest in their away game that failed to produce any goals.