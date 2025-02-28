RU students demand full shutdown

By Malebo Pheme and Nomfundo Mbatha

Rhodes University students joined the Concerned Residents of Makhanda (CRM) march on Tuesday with the university leadership agreeing with the SRC on no lectures for the morning. Immediately afterwards, students led by the SRC gathered at the Drama Department to present a memorandum of demands to the university.

The protest was not only a stand against the municipality but also a statement about the university’s role in addressing the water crisis, which has had a detrimental impact on students’ lives as well. At the afternoon meeting the students called for a full day’s shutdown of the university.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Nokhwezi Mzilikazi received the demands and offered clarity on the

university’s stance. In a tense moment, Mzilikazi confirmed that contrary to the university’s earlier statement that classes would resume at 1 pm, no classes would be taking place that afternoon. However, she stopped short of endorsing the complete shutdown the students were calling for, leaving many students frustrated.

Mzilikazi explained: “The issues that you are raising require serious consideration. They are deep, and they require serious engagement.”

Students responded by making it clear that they would escalate their actions if their demands were not met. One of the key elements in their memorandum was a demand for a shutdown of Rhodes University for the rest of the week.

Mzilikazi expressed concern over the students’ approach, cautioning them against what she called an “ambush” mentality. “I do want to caution our student body and our student leadership that an ambush is not the way to go,” she said. “The issues that you are raising require serious consideration, and we have

given you a mechanism to come back to us with these issues. We are not running a ‘fifth dorm’ here.”

Her comments referred to the fact that the university had been in communication with the students prior to the march; they had received a list of issues to address and were given a five-day period to engage with the concerns raised.

The students had been promised that these issues would be taken seriously and that there would be a platform for dialogue. Mzilikazi pointed out that the university could not be expected to make immediate decisions. “You further gave us five days to engage on the issues that you have raised. And then you turn around, and you say, ‘We give you five minutes, make a decision’,” she said.

As tensions simmered, Mzilikazi made one final plea for a more measured approach. “The issues we face are serious, and they require serious engagement. I appreciate the opportunity to address you today.