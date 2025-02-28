Makhanda is a changing city

Earlier this week, the Makana Municipality’s Executive Mayor Yandiswa Vara and her team took journalists on a tour around Makhanda to “give all a practical view of the work happening in Makhanda”.

The municipality highlighted these seven areas in which work is being done to improve Makhanda:

1. Improving Makhanda’s Water Supply

According to Vara, the water supply in Makhanda has seen significant improvements thanks to continuous efforts from the municipality. At some stage, residents received water once every three days, but supply has now “improved to one day on and one day off. The continued efforts of the municipality eventually paid off, and water is currently being supplied daily. The biggest challenge is the old infrastructure (asbestos pipes), which bursts frequently”.

2. Strengthening leadership and governance

Modifications have been made to the Mayoral Committee to enhance oversight of municipal directorates. The municipality said a new Director for Infrastructure and Technical Services will soon be appointed after a year-long vacancy.

3. Addressing Sewer and Sanitation Challenges

Efforts to secure national funding for bulk sewer infrastructure are yielding results, and work has begun at the Belmont Valley Wastewater Treatment Works. Once completed, this project will unlock housing and development opportunities in the city.

4. Road Upgrades: A city under construction

Makhanda currently resembles a construction zone, as major road projects are being rolled out to improve mobility and accessibility, says the municipality. It identified on 24 February 2025 the following as now completed and ongoing road projects:

Makana Way upgrade (2.07 km) is in progress.

Ncame Street in Joza (1.5 km) has been completed.

M-Street and Albert Road (Taxi Route upgrade) are under construction.

Van Behrens Street in Riebeek East has been upgraded.

Moreover, the Sanral Social Responsibility Project is rehabilitating multiple roads,

including:

Hlalani taxi route and Victoria Road (2.9 km)

Albany Road (4.8 km)

Trollope Street to 11th Avenue in Hoogenoeg (1.8 km)

Fitchat Street (0.5 km)

Edward Street (0.6 km)

Internal road repairs are also ongoing through the Presidential Fund.

5. Housing

Through the Small Town Revitalisation Programme and the Department of Human Settlements, houses

are being constructed. These include:

Upgrading of infill areas

Construction of 91 houses in progress.

Construction of 87 houses is underway.

NHBRC has appointed consultants to enrol and verify beneficiaries. The housing construction is in the procurement process. Infill areas in which 178 houses will be built are Xolani 35, Upper Mnandi 15, Rhini ER103 30, N Street 31, Lower Mnandi 42 and Lingelihle 25, says the municipality.

6. Revitalising Makhanda through strategic investment

The Small Town Revitalisation Programme is a key Makana Municipality and OTP initiative to upgrade infrastructure and attract investment. Upcoming projects include:

New Driving License Testing Centre (R15 million)

Road infrastructure improvements (R30 million)

Electricity infrastructure upgrades, including high mast lights (R15 million)

Solar energy solutions for municipal offices

More road upgrades are planned, including African Street, Milner Street, and the High Street traffic circle, through the Disaster Fund and the Small-Town Revitalisation Project funding.

7. Community participation

The municipality has invited residents to actively participate in shaping the city’s future, highlighting that residents owe the municipality around R750 million, while businesses owe approximately R250 million. To sustain these infrastructure improvements, the municipality urged that residents and businesses must commit to paying outstanding debts.