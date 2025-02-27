Riebeek City held by Love and Peace in controversial clash

By Chris Totobela

Makana LFA premier division league games continued this past weekend at JD Dlepu Stadium.

There were some mouth-watering encounters that attracted a lot of attention from football lovers.

On top of the list was Stream A log leaders’ game against fourth-placed Love and Peace in a thrill-a-minute game. This was full of controversy as the away side felt hard done by the decisions of match officials and this has once again put the local match officials in the spot light.

Just after Love and Peace had taken a surprise lead after the visitors’ goal minder fumbled what looked like a routine catch, Riebeek City came back strongly and scored two quick legitimate goals that were both ruled out for offiside. City’s fans and technical staff were infuriated by what they referred to as daylight robbery.

Love and Peace finally succumbed to the severe pressure as the visitors levelled the score with a well taken set piece that left the goalkeeper motionless. Both teams went to the break locked at one goal a piece.

In the second half, both teams gave as much as they got and the game ended 3-3.

Riebeek City’s coach and manager, Luthando Peter, spoke expressed his dissatisfaction. “We have worked very hard at training, and to come here and experience such bad officiating is disgusting. As everyone has seen today, we scored two beautiful goals that were said to be offside. This is the kind of officiating we experience whenever we come to play in Makhanda. How can the referees’ convener allow a Joza Callies’ player who we are competing with in the same stream to officiate in this game?

“We all from Makana but we are treated like we do not belong here. The same player who ruled out our two clean goals also flagged for a penalty kick instead of a corner kick and this shows clearly what he came to do in this game.”

Two football legends who were spectators also criticised the officiating. It was not the first time people including club officials complained about poor officiating in local games.

Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu responded to the outcry. “The referees were good and they will always make mistakes as they are human just like players do make mistakes. It is wrong for our executive members who hold high office to publicly criticise our referees and I condemn that behaviour. We as the executive members need to protect these referees. There is a shortage of referees all over the country and we need to protect the ones we have otherwise there will be no referees at all. When the spectators and club officials attack our referees no one says anything, but when our referees make mistakes, people run to the media.”

Heshu could not be drawn into giving detail on action that would be taken or if there were any plans in place to remedy the situation.

It will be interesting to see how Makana LFA will handle this one as it is a crucial stage in the league.

Riebeck City will host Sophia Stars in a top of the table clash that will take place in Riebeek East on Saturday at 14:00 and all eyes will be on the referees again and see who will be appointed to officiate this crucial stream A game that might decide the winner of the stream.