MCF joins mass march, hints at motion of no confidence against mayor, council Speaker

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Despite earlier distancing themselves from a mass march organised by local residents to demand national government intervention in Makana service delivery challenges such as the crippling water crisis, the Makana Citizens Front (MCF) joined the demonstration, but on condition it was not politically controlled to save the ANC.

“We joined the march because, since 15 June 2021, when the Premier [Oscar Mabuyane] was expected to come and respond to a petition called for the dissolution of Makana, instead, three MECs came to Makana – and the Speaker, mayor and ANC councillors divided the Community of Makana,” said MCF leader Lungile Mxube.

He said when Mabuyane “refused to come, a historic gathering was held on 16 June 2021 at Soccer City, where the MCF was born”.

“Since then, we’ve never looked back. MCF has been in the forefront leading a mass struggle against corruption in line with our mandate from the people, that MCF must dissolve corruption – Zizo jika izinto.”

The organisation put forward their own demands, and they are:

1. Immediate intervention of Minister of Cogta, to dissolve Makana, place it under administration

and call early elections.

2.⁠ ⁠In the next council meeting, we call upon all opposition parties and ANC councilors who have

the interest of all citizens to support the motion of no confidence that will be brought by MCF against

the Speaker, mayor and chief whip of council for their immediate removal. To leave this process to ANC and expect it will voluntarily remove its own internal rot, will be like waiting for Jesus in hell.

3. We demand that Minister of Water and Sanitation institute a forensic investigation. We want to know who benefits from the grand looting of over R700-million of water infrastructure grants.

4.⁠ ⁠We demand that the Auditor General come back to Makana and conduct a “special audit”

to uncover what happened to R33-million that was allocated for the upgrade of Makana Resort to 4 star as well as over R100m misused in contingencies?

5. We demand immediate removal of Amatola Water Board in the affairs of Makana, they are not only

part of the problem, but its root cause.

6. We demand that Minister of Water and Sanitation appoint a ministerial intervention team that will

include local experts and local business, civil society, and the community to come up with a solution to our water crisis.

7.⁠ ⁠We demand suspension of the municipal manager and CFO with immediate effect.

8. We demand that the Council rescind all unlawful contracts, recover all monies from responsible officials and councillors .

9.⁠ ⁠We demand jobs for locals.

10.⁠ ⁠We demand an audit of all contracts of past three years and life style audit from all officials

and councillors.

11. Workers demand: Balcof, Tyeks and Whispers must be removed from Makana government sites, government must in-source and place security guards on the government payroll.

12. Immediate termination of the contract of the property valuation company Kanyisa Property Valuers and recovery of all moneys paid to that company by all responsible as a contract with a deregistered company is unlawful.

Mxube pointed out that the people of Makhanda stood together during the march, but raised concerns about religious leaders taking the lead.