Makana Municipality to keep finance official despite R2m fraud allegations

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A Makana Municipality finance official charged with misappropriating funds at another Eastern Cape municipality between 2013 and 2017, will not be suspended.

Senior Makana leaders confirmed at a press briefing in the City Hall on Monday that Sibabalwe Mgangatho remains in her position as Account Expenditure Officer at the Budget and Treasury Department.

Council Speaker Mthuthuzeli Matyumza said it was up to the court to determine the outcome of the case against Mgangatho. He also dispelled accusations that the municipality had failed to exercise due diligence and vetting when hiring Mgangatho in February 2022.

Mgangatho (40) has been charged with fraud and money laundering, dating back to her tenure at the kwaBhaca-based Umzimvubu Local Municipality.

She held the same position at Umzimvubu and allegedly used it to misappropriate the municipality’s funds.

Mgangatho worked for Umzimvubu between 2013 and 2017 and was responsible for preparing vouchers, uploading payments and capturing service provider details on the municipality’s Munsoft system.

She, her brother Ongezwa Mgangatho (32) and her then boyfriend, Siniko Sinethemba Novukela (41), were arrested by the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team of the Hawks in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on 20 January 2025.

Eastern Cape Hawks’ spokesperson, Lt-Col Avele Fumba, said investigations revealed that Mgangatho allegedly colluded with her brother, Ongezwa, a cashier at Steady Service Station. Ongezwa reportedly received fraudulent funds transferred from the municipality’s account, which were then redirected to Mgangatho’s account.

Further investigation revealed that Mgangatho allegedly conspired with her then-boyfriend Novukela and his company, Lilitha Communication and Construction (Pty) Ltd, to receive payments as fake service providers, with the funds allegedly funneled back to Mgangatho’s account, said Fumba.

The Hawks investigation further established that Mgangatho had allegedly unlawfully and intentionally processed 48 fraudulent transactions and apparently drained off over R2 million from the municipality.

All three accused have appeared before the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and are out on R5,000 bail.

The DA’s caucus leader in Makana Municipality, Luvuyo Sizani, had implored Makana Municipality to place Mgangatho on precautionary suspension.

“It is of great concern that such a person was allowed to be employed in a similar position within Makana Municipality. It means that due diligence was not properly done, and a question would be how many such employees does the municipality have in its employ?

Makana’s spokesperson Yoliswa Ramokolo confirmed to Grocott’s Mail recently that Mgangatho is in the employ of the Makana Municipality and that she was hired in February 2022.

The DA said Makana had become “a haven for corrupt officials from the former Transkei region, many of whom have faced investigations or been dismissed from their previous roles”.

“It is clear that a lack of proper vetting, coupled with rampant nepotism, has allowed these individuals to infiltrate key positions, compromising the integrity of our local government. With officials like this, the question looms: is the Makana Municipality’s purse safe?”

However, at Monday’s press briefing on Monday, Matyumza said it was “opportunistic and serious interference” by councillors to speak on matters that are not their competence.