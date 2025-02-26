Fatal stabbing shocks residents of Makhanda

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The fatal stabbing of a man by his stepdaughter has left the communities of Xolani Location and Zolani informal settlement in utter shock.

“I did not know that a person can be killed by their best friend,” said local resident, Lizalise Nyeka.

This after a young woman allegedly stabbed her stepfather to death this past weekend.

She reportedly tried to stop a quarrel between her stepfather and her mother.

Police confirmed the incident. Spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy, said Joza police have opened a case of murder.

McCarthy explained: “It is alleged that a couple had a quarrel that ensued while enjoying a few drinks. The man and his wife were in a quarrel when the stepdaughter tried to intervene. A fight ensued, and all went outside the gate.

“It is alleged that the stepdaughter took out a knife and fatally wounded the 40-year-old stepfather. The deceased was certified dead on the scene by emergency service staff.”

A group of residents from both locations gathered at the scene, visibly distressed. One resident who witnessed the incident cried uncontrollably as another sought to calm her down.

A woman who asked not to be named said she was saddened by the passing of the man she knew as a “quiet guy”. “He and his partner passed my home occasionally. They were a great couple.”

Nyeka said the deceased and his stepdaughter were very close and were like best friends.

Police said the suspect was arrested and appeared briefly in the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

She was released on free bail.