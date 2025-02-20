EP Grahamstown Rural fails to defend title at RCSA coastal tournament

By Chesley Daniels

The Eastern Province Grahamstown Rural Cricket Team failed to defend their Rural Cricket South Africa (RCSA) Coastal Tournament title they won in 2024 at this year’s edition in Oudtshoorn.

The EP team ended in a highly disappointing fifth position on the overall log. They won two out of their five matches played at the tournament.

EP were in a very good position to win in almost every game, but eventually lost due to bad shot selections, bad decisions taken in the field and not showing enough composure in their approach both in the batting and bowling departments.

They went down with a fairly young talented team, a unit that has what it takes to do well and come home with the trophy in the future. There were a lot of positives to build on and carry forward from the tournament.

Summary of scores:

EP vs Iinyathi Country – Day 1 (50 overs)

EP 237/9 (50)

* Jurie Norval 83 (65)*, Buster Brotherton 41 (84), Lakhanya Sam 25 (31), Nicholas Wilmot 24 (42), Seviano Jasson 17 (28), Murray Tyson 15 (27)

Country 163

* Buster Brotherton 2/16 (6), Abongile Hashe 2/26 (6), Marquin Loutz 2/4 (2.4), Chris Norval 1/22 (6), Jurie Norval 1/14 (5), Lakhanya Sam 1/20 (5), Murray Tyson 1/23 (3)

EP won by 74 runs – Man of the Match: Jurie Norval

EP vs SWD – Day 2 (50 overs)

SWD 211/7 (50)

* Jurie Norval 2/33 (10), Buster Brotherton 2/54 (10), Bradley Van Heerden 1/35 (10), Lakhanya Sam 1/23 (5), Murray Tyson 1/26 (5)

EP 165

* Romario Fritz 63 (78), Seviano. Jasson 26 (27), Jurie Norval 26 (22)

EP lost by 45 runs

EP vs Iinyathi Aloes – Day 3 (T20)

EP 138/5 (20)

* Nicholas Wilmot 58 (46), Bradley Van Heerden 23 (16), Romario Fritz 21 (22), Seviano Jasson 12 (14)

Aloes 141/4 (19.1)

* Lakhanya Sam 2/21 (4), Bradley Van Heerden 1/11 (4)

EP lost by 6 wickets

EP vs Iinyathi Villagers – Day 3 (T20)

Villagers 165 (20)

* Lakhanya Sam 2/39 (4), Jurie Norval 2/25 (4), James Norval 1/36 (4)

EP 153/9 (20)

* Buster Brotherton 33 (21), Lakhanya Sam 25 (9), Jurie Norval 18 (23), Tando Ngcete 16 (29)

EP lost by 12 runs

EP vs Kei – Day 4 (T20)

EP 113/7 (20)

* Nicholas Wilmot 35 (34), Buster Brotherton 18 (23), Seviano Jasson 14* (12), Bradley Van Heerden 12 (16)

Kei 72

* Lakhanya Sam 3/15 (5), Murray Tyson 2/18 (4), James Norval 1/7 (3), Abongile Hashe 1/10 (3), Bradley Van Heerden 1/11 (2)

EP won by 41 runs – Man of the Match: Lakhanya Sam

*EP Grahamstown Rural Stats – 2025 RCSA Coastal Tournament in Oudtshoorn*

Batting stats:

1. Nicholas Wilmot – 121 runs, avg. 24.2

2. Romario Fritz – 94 runs, avg. 18.8

3. Buster Brotherton – 102 runs, avg. 25.5

4. Murray Tyson – 46 runs, avg. 11.5

5. Seviano Jasson – 69 runs, avg. 23.0

6. Jurie Norval – 128 runs, avg. 32.0

7. Marquin Loutz – 11 runs, avg. 5.5

8. Bradley van Heerden – 53 runs, avg. 13.2

9. Tando Ngcete – 20 runs, avg. 6.6

10. Lakhanya Sam – 58 runs, avg. 11.6

11. James Norval – 8 runs, avg. 2.6

12. Abongile Hashe – 0 runs, avg. 0.0

13. Chris Norval – 19 runs, avg. 4.7

Bowling Stats:

1. James Norval – 2/93 (17), econ. 5.4

2. Chris Norval – 1/77 (15), econ. 5.13

3. Abongile Hashe – 3/45 (10), econ. 4.5

4. Lakhanya Sam – 9/118 (26), econ. 4.53

5. Buster Brotherton – 4/110 (21), econ. 5.2

6. Murray Tyson – 4/83 (15), econ. 4.70

7. Jurie Norval – 5/104 (22.1), econ. 4.70

8. Marquin Loutz – 2/15 (3.1), econ. 4.83

9. Bradley van Heerden – 3/82 (20), econ. 4.15

Fielding Stats:

Catches:

1. Buster Brotherton – 6

2. Nicholas Wilmot – 4

3. James Norval – 4

4. Bradley van Heerden – 2

5. Jurie Norval – 1

6. Marquin Loutz – 1

7. Tando Ngcete – 1

Run outs:

1. Romario Fritz – 2

2. Lakhanya Sam – 1

Stumpings:

1. Nicholas Wilmot – 1

Highest scores:

1. Jurie Norval – 83*

2. Romario Fritz – 63

3. Nicholas Wilmot – 58

Best bowling:

1. Lakhanya Sam – 3/15 (3)