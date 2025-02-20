Brumbies record bonus-point win over Park in Super 16

By Chesley Daniels

Top Makhanda rugby side Grahamstown Brumbies 1st XV registered their first win in the Eastern Cape Super 16 competition against a decent and strong Park side, played at Rhodes Prospect field on Saturday.

Brumbies recorded an impressive, clinical 40-29 bonus-point win after a decent 24-10 lead at the break.

The Prospect field played out as the venue for this much anticipated crucial match between the two rivals, in front of a large crowd in very hot and humid weather conditions.

The game was played in a very good spirit as it was also a must-win game to stay alive in the competition, as well to have a chance of making it through to the quarters, with one game in hand.

In the first, the visitors Park started like a house on fire and made their intentions very clear minutes after the kick-off with a fantastic team try by their speedy winger. Brumbies regrouped and hit back with one of their own after some brilliant work between forwards and backs. The Brumbies scrums as usual, were very powerful and solid as they laid the foundation for their skilful backs. Park’s big forwards gained profound momentum and were very dangerous and effective with their driving mauls from the lineouts, scoring a few tries from set pieces.

Brumbies started to give the ball more air and spread it wide to create open space and pockets in the backline, which paid dividends as they put constant pressure on the visitors. Brumbies’ comeback saw them dominate the first half as they took a firm 24-10 lead at halftime.

The second half was more brutal and physical as both teams regrouped after the half-time talk. Park’s outside backs and flyers made life difficult for Brumbies with their explosive pace and light-footed approach in scoring long range tries. Brumbies made unforced errors while in command of the game with crucial decisions on attack left scoring opportunities begging. Brumbies’ youngsters in scrumhalf Cullen Williams, flyhalf Merlin Du Plessis and fullback Nolan Soyes, controlled the pace of the game and were the destroyers-in-chief with their brilliance at the back. They scored a few more tries in the second half as they extended their lead whilst also wasting a few scoring opportunities to reach the 50-point mark.

Park never gave up and secured an all important losing bonus point try. But it was all too late as the home side powered their way to an emphatic 40-29 bonus point win in front of their faithful.

Merlin du Plessis, Ruwayden Sias, Ethan Daniels, Cullen Williams all scored tries, with Nolan Soyes bagging a penalty try. Du Plessis converted three of the tries with Lagon Williams securing one.

Lucky Jongwana, the Brumbies’ eighthman, was solid at the breakdowns, winning numerous turnovers for his side, decent in the lineouts and powerful both on attack and defence.

Brumbies’ PRO, Guiliano Flotman, was full of praise for his team after the impressive win. “After a sluggish start when Park scored the first points, the boys showed maturity, unity and getting to jell with the forwards and backs working beautifully together. We could see the improvement as it was never about the result in our first game last week, as we just wanted to improve. It’s a must win game coming up for us on Saturday against Star of Hope to advance to the quarters,” he said.

In their next fixture, Brumbies will face off with Star of Hope in Daleview, Despatch.