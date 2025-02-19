Aerobics club gears up for fitness challenge to celebrate love

By Chris Totobela

The Valentine’s Day vibe may have waned, but the Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club is making plans to celebrate love in unique fashion.

The club is hard at work preparing for a Valentine’s Fitness Challenge and members of the public are invited to celebrate the month of love with the club in a way that will benefit their health.

According to senior instructor, Nomawethu “Sweshy” Simama, the event will take place on Saturday, 22 February, starting at 8am until lunchtime.

There will also be an exciting challenge between partners whereby male participants will compete against their female counterparts to see who is the fittest.

The event will take place at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre and if there are any changes, members of the public will be informed via the club’s social platforms.

It promises to be a spectacular and it is hoped that Makhandans will heed the call and pack the venue as they always do when invited.