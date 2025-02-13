Southwell clinch close win against Sidbury

By Chesley Daniels

Southwell 1st recorded a three-wicket win over Sidbury in a close encounter in the Grahamstown Cricket Board GCB 1st League fixture on Saturday at Southwell Cricket Club.

There were also impressive wins for Salem 2nds against Cuylerville, Station Hill trashing Rainbows, Southwell 2nds crushing Sidbury and Manleys demolished Titans.

There were also some incredible individual performances.

Batting:

* Kashka Crampton 137* Southwell vs Sidbury

* Ethan Beyleveld 95 Cuylerville 2nd vs Salem

* Campbell De Wet 77 Sidbury 1st vs Southwell

* Barry Gleaves 74 Manleys vs Tiger Titans

* Dagan Wiblin 71 Manleys vs Titans

Bowling:

* Rayne Denston 6/30 Station Hill vs Rainbows

* Chris Friderichs 5/44 Southwell 2nd vs Sidbury

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

Southwell vs Sidbury

Sidbury 218/8 (50)

* Campbell De Wet 77, Jason Smith 41

* Josh Van Rensburg 2/49 (10), Guy Bladen 1/38 (9)

Southwell 219/7 (46.5)

* Kyle Van Niekerk 56, Jesse Van Rensburg 43*

* William Magnay 3/24, Webster 2/35, Luke Birrel 2/36

Southwell won by 3 wickets

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

Station Hill vs Rainbows

Station Hill 212 (48)

* Sipho Saki 55*, Rustin Baartman 26

Rainbows 56 (28)

* Rayne Denston 6/30 (9.5), Sipho Saki 4/11 (9)

Station Hill won by 156 runs + bonus point

Manley Flats vs Tiger Titans

Manleys 284/7 (50)

* Barry Gleaves 74, Dagan Wiblin 71, Wade Mayes 36*

* Ntozini 4/56 (10)

Titans 102 (27)

* Vulindlu 17

* Frank Van Eck 3/8 (2), Nick Dettmar 2/1 (2), Dagan Wiblin 2/20 (5)

Manleys won by 182 runs + bonus point

Southwell vs Sidbury

Southwell 327/3 (50)

* Kashka Crampton 137*, Jarryd Harry 63, Chris Friderichs 43*

* Ryan Horne 1/42 (7)

Sidbury 153 (24)

* Jason Maclachlan 51, Francois Nel 47

* Chris Friderichs 5/44

Southwell won by 174 runs + bonus point

Salem vs Cuylerville

Cuylerville 245/7 (50)

* Ethan Beyleveld 95, Neil Van Der Linde 32

* Simon Blom 2/13 (10), Wayne Howarth 2/58 (10), Richard Davies 3/63 (10)

Salem 192 (45)

* Robert Van Der Merwe 38, Lorrimer Pittaway 38

* David Blenkinsop 4/23 (7.4), Jamie Renton 3/55 (9)

Cuylerville won by 53 runs

GCB 1st League Log

As 8th February 2025

Cuylerville 53 (9)

Southwell 40 (9)

Salem 33 (9)

Willows 22 (7)

Sidbury 13 (8)

Rhodes 5 (6)

Makana Sona 2 (8)

GCB 2nd League Log

As 8th February 2025

Salem 31 (6)

Sidbury 29 (6)

Cuylerville 28 (7)

Swallows 27 (6)

Manley Flats 24 (6)

Southwell 23 (7)

Station Hill 15 (6)

Tiger Titans 6 (6)

Rainbows 3 (6)

Port Alfred 0 (6)