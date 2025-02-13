Makana Municipality’s treasury official embroiled in R2m fraud, money laundering case

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A Makana Municipality official who holds a key position in the institution’s treasury department will appear in court next week on allegations of defrauding her former employer, the Umzimvubu Local Municipality, of R2m.

Sibabalwe Mgangatho, the Account Expenditure Officer in the Makana Municipality’s budget and treasury department, was arrested last month and appeared in court on 3 February on charges of fraud and money laundering. Mgangatho (40) allegedly committed the offences during her tenure as Account Expenditure Officer at the Umzimvubu Local Municipality in the former Transkei between 2013 and 2017.

According to Eastern Cape Hawks’ spokesperson, Lt-Col Avele Fumba, Mgangatho, her brother Ongezwa Mgangatho (32) and her then boyfriend, Siniko Sinethemba Novukela (41), were arrested by the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on 20 January 2025.

Fumba said the case dates back to the period between 2013 and 2017, involving Mgangatho who was employed as an Account Expenditure Officer at the Mzimvubu Local Municipality in KwaBhaca.

“Investigations revealed that Mgangatho was allegedly exploiting her position to misappropriate municipal funds. She was responsible for preparing vouchers, uploading payments and capturing service provider details on the municipality’s Munsoft system.” The matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation, which uncovered that Mgangatho allegedly colluded with her brother, Ongezwa, a cashier at Steady Service Station. Ongezwa reportedly received fraudulent funds transferred from the municipality’s account, which were then redirected to Mgangatho’s account. Further investigation revealed that Mgangatho allegedly conspired with her then-boyfriend Novukela and his company, Lilitha Communication and Construction (Pty) Ltd, to receive payments as fake service providers, with the funds allegedly funneled back to Mgangatho’s account, said Fumba. The Hawks investigation further established that Sibabalwe had allegedly unlawfully and intentionally processed 48 fraudulent transactions and apparently drained off over R2 million from the municipality. All three accused appeared before the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court and were granted bail of R5,000 each. They appeared again on 3 February 2025 and the case was postponed until 18 February for contents of the docket, Fumba said.

Meanwhile, the DA’s caucus leader in Makana Municipality, Luvuyo Sizani, this week wrote a scathing letter to municipal manager Pumelelo Kate, calling for Mgangatho to be placed on precautionary suspension.

“It came as a surprise that we learn from the media that a Makana employee who is currently employed at the Budget & Treasury department as Accounts Expenditure Officer, a similar position that she held in her previous employ at Mzimvubu Local Municipality, was arrested by the Hawks and is currently out

on bail as per the media statement.”

The DA said Mgangatho resigned from Umzimvubu after a disciplinary hearing. “It is of great concern that such a person was allowed to be employed in a similar position within Makana Municipality. It means that due diligence was not properly done, and a question would be how many such employees does the municipality have in its employ? “As the DA we feel that necessary steps should be taken by your office as a matter of urgency within the labour relations and disciplinary procedures framework. This should be done to safeguard the finances and the integrity of the municipality under the circumstances. We hope that you will as well advise the council on the matter.

Makana’s spokesperson Yoliswa Ramokolo confirmed to Grocott’s Mail this week that Mgangatho is in the employ of the Makana Municipality.

Asked if the municipality was aware of the charges against her, Ramokolo stated: “Yes, Ms Mgangatho has reported that her former employer has opened a case, and she only became aware of the matter in January 2025.”

Ramokolo said the municipality hired Mgangatho in February 2022, and at that time the allegations had not been levelled against her.

The municipality has not responded to the DA’s calls for a precautionary suspension and whether the municipality felt its funds were safe under Mgangatho.

The DA has given the municipality an ultimatum. If Kate does not act, the party will request the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to launch a formal investigation into this matter.