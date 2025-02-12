Top Makhanda ref set to hang up his whistle after 35 years

By Chris Totobela

Legendary referee Luvuyo “Biemba” Ntlanjeni will walk out to the pitch for the last time this weekend as he is set to retire after 35 years of officiating.

Ntlanjeni started off like any other local boy, playing football in the dusty streets of Makhanda, as a goalkeeper for Joza Callies, at a very young age.

He soon traded his goalkeeping gloves for a whistle and that is where he felt more at home, he says.

Ntlanjeni has officiated in many big clashes and tournaments and is well known for his no-nonsense and unbiased officiating.

He has, however, decided to call it a day, mainly due to the age factor.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Ntlanjeni said he was looking forward to a well deserved rest. “I have played my part and it is up to the young ones now to take the baton and march on.”

Ntlanjeni will referee his last official game this weekend before putting an end to a very long and colourful career.