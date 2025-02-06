Mama I made it: Living in an answered prayer!

By Inga Matiwane

Following two years of frustration, after I matriculated in 2022, I am proud to say I am now officially a university student.

I’m a G25, as we are called here at Rhodes University (the number that follows the G for Grahamstown is your first year)!

I was so excited when my application to study at the prestigious university was accepted. I knew that it was the beginning of something new and exciting in my life, something I had been praying for since the start of my schooling career.

I was shattered when I was forced to take a gap year in 2023, because none of the universities I had applied to had accepted me. This gave me all the motivation I needed to improve my results in 2024 because I was determined to make something of my life and be the first in my family to go to university.

Being the village girl I am – from KwaNonkcampa near eQonce – entering the Barrat Lecture Theatre for the first time was surreal. My heart was beating fast.

I was scared and my stomach was growling. For a moment I was overwhelmed by the anxiety.

The big buildings and many students overwhelmed me. At that moment, I took a deep breath and had a conversation with myself.

It’s my time and I deserve to be here.

It got real when I got my student card.

It was such a warm welcome at the residences, with all the house committees chanting in song and going the extra mile, helping us with our bags and making everyone feel welcome,

When my mom left me, I felt like crying but I told myself, “I’m a big girl now and I’ve got this. Imagine being a girl from the villages, now in a house full of girls from different backgrounds speaking English more fluently than you?

“I was panicking and wanted to go home badly, as I felt that I don’t align with others.”

I had a chat with two girls on the first day of Orientation Week. We clicked and eventually became friends and did everything together.

We clashed, though, when they made me feel small. They spoke English to each other. Then when I tried to talk to them, they would not speak English with me but, rather, Xhosa.

I hated that with everything inside me and had to cut ties with them, but not in a bad manner because we still greet each other and talk.

Now I’ve met my people and they made Orientation Week easy because they are always there to comfort me and I’m there for them, too. I love these girlies so much and hope our friendship lasts until we’re old enough.

My friends made the experience of Orientation Week much easier because we make content on everything we are doing together and enjoy it.

I am utterly proud that I have made it this far. I am totally living in my answered prayers.