Makhanda: The heartbeat of South Africa’s military deployments

Makhanda is home to one of the country’s largest military bases. This town has long been a key training ground and launch point for soldiers heading out on international missions. A significant number of these troops are currently deployed in Congo, taking part in peacekeeping operations aimed at restoring stability in the region.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is deeply involved in efforts to stabilise Congo, where ongoing conflicts have made the situation increasingly dangerous. In December 2023, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) launched a mission to help the Congolese government manage unrest and control the resurgence of armed groups. President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged all South Africans to support these brave men and women, emphasising the importance of national unity during this challenging time. He stated, “All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace to our continent.”

While families back in Makhanda cope with long periods of separation and uncertainty, the conditions on the ground for the soldiers have also raised serious concerns. Several troops have reported equipment failures and shortages that jeopardise their safety during dangerous deployments. According to firsthand accounts, there are instances where out of 30 soldiers, only 20 guns are operational, and essential vehicles have not been serviced properly. Even with the support of paramedics and nurses, the shortage of medicine and other vital supplies has left many soldiers struggling in combat zones.

The personal cost of these deployments is deeply felt at home. Families deal with the constant worry for the safety of their loved ones. One military spouse, who preferred to remain anonymous, described the anxiety that set in when she learned of her partner’s deployment: “When he first told me he was on the list for deployment, I felt a sense of worry. I understand the nature of his work, but knowing he would be in Congo—a place frequently in the news—made me anxious.” Communication remains a lifeline, though it is often sporadic. “We have been in touch since he left for training in Lohatla until he reached Congo. If I don’t hear from him, I know he is either busy or the network is poor,” she explained. Her greatest concern is that he stays safe and unharmed.

Adjusting to life without a partner has not been easy. “I’m so used to having him around to help with everything. It has been difficult to adapt, but I try my best to remain strong for his sake,” she shared. She also pointed to the need for better support from the government and SANDF, noting, “We don’t get any updates or formal support. I think the government and the SANDF should stay in close contact with families to share any changes or concerns. That would prevent a lot of unnecessary worry.”

However, despite these challenges, SANDF does try to offer aid within its means to support families. When soldiers lose their lives in combat, the Defence Force ensures that their loved ones receive assistance. Families are flown to Congo, accompanied by psychologists and social workers, to perform traditional rituals and ceremonies at the place where their relative passed. Once the remains are repatriated to South Africa, SANDF helps organise memorial services and funerals. Counselling services, social workers, and psychologists are made available to grieving families to support them through the difficult process.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini acknowledged the difficulties surrounding the repatriation of fallen soldiers, confirming that the remains of members who lost their lives in Goma would be returned to South Africa. He noted that while all administrative processes had been completed, the final movement of the bodies from the combat zone had been delayed due to logistical challenges.

As Makhanda continues to serve as a crucial hub for South Africa’s military efforts, the sacrifices of both the soldiers on the front lines and their families at home remind us of the true cost of these missions. The hope remains that every deployed soldier will return home safely.