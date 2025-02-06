Brotherton leads EP Grahamstown Rural Team defending title

By Chesley Daniels

The Eastern Province (EP) Grahamstown Rural Team are participating in the Annual Rural Cricket South Africa (RCSA) Coastal Tournament in Oudtshoorn from 5-9 February 2025.

The team will be captained by experienced Buster Brotherton, with Seviano Jasson serving as vice-captain, t he Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) and Eastern Province (EP) Cricket said earlier this week .

The squad boasts a mix of youth and experience, with several new faces like Chris Norval, Murray Tyson making their debuts.

Participating teams in the RCSA Tournament include:

1. SWD (hosts)

2. Boland

3. EP Grahamstown Rural

4. EP Midlands

5. Border Villages

6. KEI

7. Border Aloes

8. Border Country

As defending champions, the GCB is confident that this talented team will make them proud once again.

Tournament Format:

– Day 1 & 2: 50 overs

– Day 3 & 4: T20s

– Day 4: Final

The 2025 squad will be without eight players from the victorious 2024 team, including Brian Upman, Josh Van Rensburg, Duane Brown, Mornay Kohl, Jongile Kilani, Siphamandla Mungeka, Cariston Haarhof and Sean Biggs. Several in-form players were also unavailable for selection due to work and other commitments.

The selected team members for 2025 are:

1. Buster Brotherton (Capt) – Salem

2. Seviano Jasson (V/Capt, wk) – Willows

3. Romario Fritz – Willows

4. Nicholas Wilmot (wk) – Salem

5. Jurie Norval – Cuylerville

6. James Norval – Cuylerville

7. Chris Norval – Cuylerville

8. Lakhanya Sam – Makana Sona

9. Murray Tyson – Cuylerville

10. Tando Ngcete – Willows

11. Abongile Hashe – Makana Sona

12. Marquin Tomzala Loutz – Salem

13. Bradley Van Heerden – Rhodes

Coach: Melville Daniels – Willows

Manager: Chesley Daniels – Willows