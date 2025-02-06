For the love of reading: 1 day, 43 schools, 3 languages, 7 500 pupils

By Lindokuhle Fuba, Siphesihle Joji, Andisiwe Plaatjie and Luvuyo Mjekula

The power of literacy was palpable in Makhanda this week as dozens of primary school pupils celebrated World Read Aloud Day 2025, with the help of the Centre for Social Development (CSD).

Based at Rhodes University, the CSD is a self-funded institute which falls under the Faculty of Education. Its primary function is ensuring early childhood development of children from conception to the age of about nine within their households, neighbourhoods and ECD programmes and schools.

To mark World Read Aloud Day, teams from the CSD led reading programmes at various primary schools in the township. Archie Mbolekwa, CM Vellem, Samuel Ntlebi, Makana, NV Cewu and DD Siwisa primary schools, all in Joza, as well as Fikizolo, Tantyi Lower, Samuel Ntsiko and Ntaba Maria in other parts of Makhanda, were all given an opportunity.

CSD literacy and curriculum facilitator Noluthando Shelle said they pledged for 7 500 pupils to read the story Nal’ibali shared with them in English and isiXhosa.

They delivered the books in Afrikaans, English and isiXhosa to 11 township schools, six schools in town and 26 preschools.

Shelle said the programme is meant to encourage the love of reading, especially in the pupils’ mother tongue. At all the schools visited, Grade 7 pupils were tasked with reading to their lower graders and pre-schoolers who visited some of the schools.

CSD staff members and SEF participants took part to make the day a success, said Shelle. “In some schools, the teachers read to their learners, and even CSD staff members took part.”

After the programme each child took home a book to read to their family or siblings. If there were extra books left, the school could keep them in their libraries so that reading can be a regular occurrence in order to help build the pupils’ vocabulary and language usage.

Shelle said in some schools like DD Siwisa, the event was so well organized, even the SGB committee members were part of it.

Grocott’s Mail spoke to some of the participants, from teachers to pupils.

Ndimphiwe Mpongoshe, a 12-year-old, grade 7 CM Vellem pupil, who read books for the grade 1s, she said it was a wonderful experience for her as she is now confident to read in front of people.

Nompumelelo Frans, a teacher at CM Vellem, said: “The grade 7s have been through reading programs throughout their years at CM Vellem. They understand dramatic expressive interactive reading which is critical for grade 1s to lure them into the love of reading. They are the seniors of our school and it was important for me that they model how reading is done.”

Frans said reading consistently was key in developing children who can read with understanding. “The World Reading Aloud Day does help the school as sometimes we are not consistent in making sure we observe reading even if it’s for fun. The inconsistency is not purposely done but because of the huge challenge that our learners are experiencing in our classrooms, which takes up most of our time leaving minimal time for reading aloud. It helps us to re-organize ourselves as we understand the importance of reading aloud, and the impact it will have our learners if observed consistently.”

Grade 7 learners at Ntaba Maria, Ivile Kolisi and Mbalentle Ngqele, said the stories they read were incredibly exciting. “The story was nice because the stories I usually read are not about other languages; they are always focused on isiXhosa or other local languages, but not on languages from outside,” said Mbalentle.

Nokwayiyo Hempu, a Grade 2 teacher, commented: “The importance of this event is to help children achieve more in their reading and to understand everything that is happening around the world.”

Zintle Liwani, a Grade 7 learner, stated: “The reason for reading aloud is to encourage more reading and to help me understand what I am reading, which helps me achieve more in my studies.”

Grade R teacher at Tantyi Primary, Bongiwe Sifunda, said It is key that children read stories from as early as Grade R. “In Grade R we read through pictures,” she enthused.

Luleka Vabaza, a Grade 1 teacher at the school shared the sentiments, adding that getting children to read is not just the teachers’ responsibility, but the parents’ as well.

Akhona Kobo, Wendy Visani and Hlumelo Mbangi from CSD were at Tantyi Lower.

“We are here to encourage pupils to read at an early age. We brought books for the children. As participants, we helped the children read. Most of the books are in isiXhosa. The day is important because it encourages children to read early and be able to interpret things in books,” said Kobo.