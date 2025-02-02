Eskom suspends loadshedding

By Staff Reporter Eskom says it suspended loadshedding this morning due to the recovery of sufficient emergency services.

“After a temporary setback that necessitated the implementation of loadshedding over the weekend, Eskom has suspended loadshedding as of 06:00 today due to the recovery of sufficient emergency reserves,” the company said in a statement.

Stage 3 power cuts were implemented at 5pm on Friday following several breakdowns over the past seven days that necessitated extended repair times and the full use of emergency reserves, the power utility had said.

However, this morning Eskom said it had since replenished the reserves, with dam levels fully replenished and open-cycle gas turbines adequately recovered, ensuring a stable supply.

Additionally, said Eskom, five coal-fired generation units have been successfully repaired and returned to service, adding a total of 2 930MW to the grid. An additional 2 391MW is expected to be restored today.

Eskom also said its summer outlook published on 26 August 2024 remains unchanged.