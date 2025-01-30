‘If you want it, work hard for it,’ says high-flying 19-year-old Makhanda pupil

By Nandipha Twani

Makhanda pupil Lisakhanya Sentile is flying high after being selected to receive a Department of Education bursary to study at the recently launched Eastern Cape Aviation School in Port Alfred.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane officially launched the groundbreaking facility on 17 January.

Sentile, a 19-year-old former Mary Waters High School pupil, was selected among 50 pupils in the Eastern Cape to receive the bursary, worth R1.4m. The award covers tuition, accommodation, transport, stationery and equipment.

Sentile grew up in Extension 8 in Joza Location with her parents and three siblings. She attended grades 1-7 at Roman Catholic School and matriculated at Mary Waters High School in 2024. She was one of the top performers at Mary Waters, excelling in both Mathematics and Physical Science.

“When I was told that I was being selected by the Department of Education to assess my results for the bursary, I was so happy and nervous at the same time. I didn’t even think that I would get such an opportunity, considering the way my school’s reputation is so tarnished, one would never believe that such a school could produce a learner with excellent academic capabilities,” said Sentile.

She was excited about her new challenge in aviation. “I never thought about becoming a pilot, but I was always fascinated by Astronomy and I wished to study to become an astronomer. When I heard the news, I knew it was close to what I had always wanted to pursue.

“My parents have always been so supportive of me when I doubted myself, they always felt proud of me because I made sure I gave them the best at all times. When my mother heard the news she cried, she was so overwhelmed with joy. My father was also happy and proud of me, as he always is.”

Her message to fellow students was to “dream big, have faith but also always show up, be optimistic, and work your way to the top. Put in the hard work, listen to the teachers, do your assignments, and don’t take anything for granted.”

Education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said the bursary is available to post-matric pupils from schools selected from districts based on their academic excellence.

Upon completion of their studies, bursary holders are not required to repay the department for the financial investment, said Mtima.

However, the bursary policy stipulates that bursary holders will be required to reimburse the department in the following circumstances: Failure in a major subject, preventing progression to the next level of study.

Expulsion from the Higher Education Institution (HEI) or Training Institute.

Mtima said applications for the Matthew Goniwe Bursary are advertised annually in November. The

MEC Special Award, however, is granted at the MEC’s discretion.

“The bursary generally caters to young individuals who are post-matric learners, with a focus on youth. It is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to support education and career development in specialized fields, including aviation.

However, Mtima said the availability of such opportunities is subject to the department’s budgetary constraints. Applicants must meet certain academic and medical requirements, including a valid medical certificate appropriate for their duties and they must meet specific academic qualifications such as passing English, Mathematics and Physical Science and successfully passing theoretical examinations where required.