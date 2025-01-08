best name for boy 5731

1000 baby boy name ideas UK for 2024

Every year, the SSA compiles their list of the top baby names for boys and girls using data from U.S. The most recent data available is for 2023, which the list above references. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources to help you choose the perfect name for your son. And believe it or not, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is a great place to start.

But both Nameberry and BabyCenter also see that parents don’t care if a name is traditionally a boys’ name, a unisex name or girl’s name. Just when you thought Star Wars couldn’t drive any more baby names, along comes Cassian — as in Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. (It’s also a big one for the A Court of Thorns and Roses fans.) And doesn’t Kyren seem like it could be a shortening of Kylo Ren? Kylo is already No. 405 on the SSA list, a good match for Rey at No. 794. And, just in time for the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, Anakin is No. 543 on the list.

The summer blockbuster film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, was also influential, with 215 more baby girls named Margot than in 2022, meaning the name ranked 44th out of the 100 most popular baby girl names. If you want to check on the popularity of a name before you decide, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is the first stop. It keeps a list of the top 1,000 baby boy names every year. It also tracks data about names that are rising and falling in rank, so you can see how the use of a name has changed over time. From there, we can also see trends, which are confirmed through lists made by baby-naming sites that know which names its users are looking up and settling on more and more often. Choosing a good name for your baby boy can be trickier than you think.

Selecting the perfect name for your little prince is a journey of love and anticipation, and these English names will help you make the right decision. We’ve got all the cool and unusual names for your baby boy you’ve ever heard of and thousands you haven’t. We love to show you our favorite names, like the starter names below.

For more personalized guidance and exclusive insights, consider exploring more of Family Education to stay updated with the latest trends and tips. Understanding the trends over the years can provide context and inspiration. For instance, in the early 2000s, names like Jacob and Michael were at their peak. Fast forward to 2024, and the landscape shifted significantly with Liam and Noah frequently topping the charts.

Choosing the perfect name for your baby is an exciting yet challenging task for any parent. In a world where individuality and uniqueness are cherished, and just like the names below, many parents are seeking names that stand out from the crowd. Helen is Deputy Editor of MadeForMums, the author of Parenting for Dummies (Wiley, £17.99). She has been a judge for the Bookstart Awards and written about parenting for Mumsnet, Pregnancy & Birth, Prima Baby, Boots Parenting Club and She Magazine and she’s also been Consumer Editor of Mother & Baby. She has 3 boys – all with names that she and her husband eventually agreed on! The baby name experts at Nameberry can help you find the perfect name.