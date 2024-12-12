Strydom crowned Player of the Year at Brumbies’ awards ceremony

By Chesley Daniels

Garin “Brock” Strydom, the seasoned hooker of Grahamstown Brumbies Rugby Club, scooped the coveted and prestigious Player of the Year award at the club’s annual presentation awards ceremony held at Dakawa Centre on Saturday, 7 December 2024.

The event was well attended by club members, supporters, sponsors and guests and turned out to be a profound success on the night. The event was followed by Dona celebrations as everyone stood behind to enjoy drinks, a braai and eatables.

The club rewarded and acknowledged players and administrators who performed exceptionally well throughout the rugby season.

Guest speaker, Phila Sixaba, delivered a resounding keynote address. The former Brumbies player also represented Cellotape Wildcats in the annual Goldrush Fabian Juries Community Fun Day 10s. He is also currently working for SuperSport as a presenter and anchor.

Sixaba was very excited to be part of the proceedings and motivated the players and management of the club. He congratulated those who received their awards. “I am proud that I am coming from Grahamstown as a homeboy. I had a good spell playing for Brumbies and Cellotape during my time in Grahamstown, before I left to study and work. To the players, remember anything is possible, and that you can achieve, even if you are coming from a small town and community like Grahamstown. You guys must just be patient and keep on working hard, and will get their reward at the end of the day. To the award recipients who will receive their awards later, congratulations and well done,” he said.