Good weekend for Swallows in GCB league, Southwell hammers Tigers

By Chesley Daniels

Swallows Cricket Club recorded an impressive six-wicket away win against Cuylerville and a dramatic draw against Rainbows in the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 2nd League fixtures over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Southwell hammered Tiger Titans by 380 runs in a bonus-point win in a high scoring match at Southwell on Saturday.

Cuylerville 1st also recorded a dominant five-wicket bonus point win over archrivals Southwell in their GCB 1st League derby at Shaw Park. Cuylerville ended the first half of the season top of the GCB 1st League log while Swallows ended on top of the GCB 2nd League after accumulating eight log points over the weekend.

Brandon Handley (Cuylerville) and Guy Bladen (Southwell) ended as the top run scorer and wicket taker in the GCB 1st League. Jamie Renton (Cuylerville) and Colin Fletcher (Cuylerville) ended as top run scorer and wicket taker in the GCB 2nd League.

There were also notable and impressive individual performances over the weekend:

Batting:

1. Thobs Shotana 142 vs Swallows

2. Michael Deacon 135 vs Tiger Titans

3. Richard Moss 107 *retired

4. Luvane Daniels 90 & 59

5. Renato Visagie 73 vs Rainbows

6. Oliver Ripley 70 vs Tiger Titans

7. Grant Pringle 67* vs Tiger Titans

Bowling:

1. Sipho Saki 5/30 vs Sidbury

2. Richard Beyleveld 4/37 vs Southwell

3. Dean Brody 4/30 vs Southwell

Summarised scores:

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

1. Cuylerville vs Southwell

Southwell 137 (24.1)

* Dylan Kruger 29, Chris Roberts 26, Josh Van Rensburg 23, Murray Hobson 21

* Richard Beyleveld 4/37 (8), Dean Brody 4/30 (7), Kevin Geldenhuys 2/28 (6)

Cuylerville 138/5 (28.3)

* Brandon Handley 55*, Steven Gornal 48*

* Josh Van Rensburg 2/20 (8), Murray Hobson 1/32 (7), Dylan Kruger 1/20 (3)

Cuylerville won by 5 wickets + bonus point

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

1. Swallows vs Rainbows

Rainbows 248/9 (50)

* Tobs Shotana 142, Sango Dipha 26

* Marco Loutz 3/34 (10), Benedict Nelson 3/52 (10), Luvane Daniels 2/30 (10), Devan Duiker 1/17 (7), Regarson Coeries 1/70 (10)

Swallows 284 (34)

* Luvane Daniels 90, Renato Visagie 73, Benedict Nelson 17

* Bulela Manyati 3/39 (9), Ayabonga Dyakala 3/8 (4), Anele Nelo 2/27 (4)

Match drawn

2. Cuylerville vs Swallows

Cuylerville 211

* Graeme Springs 55, Kevin Geldenhuys 53, Dylan Geldenhuys 29

* Shanton Whitebooi 3/23 (8), Lance September 2/41 (10), Nigel Scheepers 2/9 (4), Benedict Nelson 1/3 (4), Jamie Scheepers 1/31 (4)

Swallows 215/4

* Luvane Daniels 59, Wesley Daniels 38, Benedict Nelson 31, Damain Marney 22, Mornay Kohl 27*

* James Muir 2/47 (10), Colin Fletcher 2/47 (8), Kevin Geldenhuys 1/48 (7), Warren Tarr 1/42 (8)

Swallows won by 6 wickets

3. Sidbury vs Station Hill

Sidbury 147 (35.1)

* Richard Horn 44

* Sipho Saki 5/30 (9.1), Kurt Nelson 3/19 (7), Dane Jacobs 1/22 (5), Cody Jones 1/17 (4)

Station Hill 117 (21)

* Roy Mwalo 33, Cody Jones 24

* Siseko Mayinye 3/50 (7), Luke Birrel 3/12 (3.1)

Sidbury won by 30 runs

4. Southwell vs Tiger Titans

Southwell 524/3 (50)

* Michael Deacon 135, Richard Moss 107* retired, Oliver Ripley 70, Grant Pringle 67*, Kashka Crampton 43, Franco Rossouw 37*

Titans 143 (26.4)

* Vero 51, Masixole Vulindlu 33

* Chris Friderichs 2/5, James Cameron 2/3

Southwell won by 380 runs + bonus point