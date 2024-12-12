Abachathazi adjusting to life in Makana LFA after relegation

By Chris Totobela

Relegated Extension 6-based Jacaranda Aces are adjusting to life back in the Makana LFA.

Abachathazi, as Aces, are affectionately known in the football circles, played in the Sarah Baartman’s Hollywood Bets Regional League for the past few seasons and managed to finish in the top four of their stream for two seasons in a row.

But last season, things turned for the worst.

According to their manager and coach, Asanda Koliti, Aces faced too many challenges in that league and last season, they just escalated.

Koliti spoke to Grocott’s Mail about the team’s fall from grace. “There are lot of factors that can be attributed to our relegation. We released a lot of our good players to other teams. We were also hit by a lot of injuries to key players and some relocated to other provinces to further their education. We used a lot of youngsters who never had any experience of playing away games. Officiating in away games was not up to standard.”

He also admitted that motivating young players and helping them focus on the current campaign is proving difficult, but they are taking things slowly to make sure the players are in the right state of mind for the task ahead.

Koliti also pointed out that playing in the regional league is tougher than the LFA’s premier league as there is always a point or two separating mid-table teams from those on rock bottom.

He has vowed to try and build a solid team with the youngsters that he has and are in the right direction.