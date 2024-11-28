Fritz scores century in T20s as Willows, Cuylerville and Salem advance to semi-finals

By Chesley Daniels
Willows Cricket Club star batsman and opener Romario Fritz was in sublime form with the bat on Saturday in the weekend’s Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) T20 fixtures.
Fritz was awarded the Player of the Day, scoring an undefeated century (102*) against Salem 2nds and 53 against Manley Flats.
The four teams that qualified for the semi finals and finals on 18 January 2024 after the weekend’s T20s, are: Willows, Cuylerville 1sts, Salem and Cuylerville 2nds.
Manley Flats Cricket Ground
Willows vs Manley Flats – T20
Willows 133/7 (20)
* Romario Fritz 53
* Tando Ngcete 21
* Caleb Jattiem 16
* Keagan Jattiem 11
* Nick Dettmar 2/30 (4)
* Daine Wiblin 2/17 (3)
* Lester Isaacs 1/26 (4)
* Richard Stobbs 1/27 (4)
* Siya Gysman 1/13 (2)
* Keagan Fisher 0/17 (3)
Manleys 132 (20)
* Keagan Fisher 61
* Dave Duncan 24
* Richard Stobbs 17
* Mello Daniels 3/10 (4)
* Alanzo Gysman 2/12 (3)
* Ruwayne Brooks 1/28 (4)
* Tando Ngcete 1/6 (1)
* Christiano Jasson 0/28 (4)
* Ethan Bokbaard 0/19 (2)
* Roswil Mager 0/25 (2)
Willows won by 1 run
Willows vs Salem 2nds – T20
Salem 148/5 (20)
* Mike Van Staden 42
* Robert Van Der Merwe 35
* Wayne Howarth 26
* Ant Scheepers 24
* Alanzo Gysman 2/31 (4)
* Christiano Jasson 1/22 (4)
* Melville Daniels 1/32 (4)
* James May 1/22 (2)
* Ethan Bokbaard 0/20 (4)
* Chesley Daniels 0/16 (2)
Willows 149/2 (18.3)
* Romario Fritz 102*
* Tando Ngcete 21*
* Ruwayne Brooks 17
* Corne Labuschagne 1/25 (4)
* Dean Van Heerden 1/23 (3.3)
* Mike Mattison 0/28 (4)
* Bradley Van Heerden 0/32 (3)
Willows won by 8 wickets
Shaw Park Cricket Ground
Southwell vs Station Hill
Station Hill 118 all out
* Keenan Arends 23
* Franklin Jacobs 23
* C Friederichs 2/14
* Pringle 4/22
Southwell 92 all out
* J. Harty 18
* M de Sousa 15
* Kurt Nelson 2/7
* Nathan Hilpert 2/8
Station Hill win by 26 runs
Cuylerville vs Station Hill
Cuylerville 190/2
* Kyle Handley 82
* Franco Klopper 59
Station Hill 78 all out
* Warren Tarr 3/17
* Matthew Spring 3/9
Cuylerville won by 112 runs
Salem Cricket Ground
Salem vs Kenton
Salem 230/6 (20 overs)
* Simon Amm 59* retired hurt
* Scott Miles 45 on debut.
Kenton 100 all out
* Rivaldo Roth 3/19 in 4 on debut
* Nic Zimmerman cleaning up the tail with 4/4 in 3.
Salem won by 130 runs.
Salem vs Swallows
Swallows 129/7 (20)
* Nic Zimmerman 3/11 (3)
Salem 130/3 (15.3)
* Justin Dollery 54
* Nic Zimmerman 44
It was a great day out at Salem with two debutants and three father-and-son pairs playing with Ronnie and Rivaldo Roth, Justin and Reuben Dollery and Owen and Mark Were.
With the festive season around the corner, it was only appropriate that Nic “Santa” Zimmerman was presented with the Most Valuable Player on the day for Salem 1st XI.