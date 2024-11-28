Fritz scores century in T20s as Willows, Cuylerville and Salem advance to semi-finals

By Chesley Daniels

Willows Cricket Club star batsman and opener Romario Fritz was in sublime form with the bat on Saturday in the weekend’s Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) T20 fixtures.

Fritz was awarded the Player of the Day, scoring an undefeated century (102*) against Salem 2nds and 53 against Manley Flats.

The four teams that qualified for the semi finals and finals on 18 January 2024 after the weekend’s T20s, are: Willows, Cuylerville 1sts, Salem and Cuylerville 2nds.