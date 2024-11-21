The Jungle Book: A review

By Priscilla Boshoff

Blossoming Rose Dance Studio put on two performances of the ballet show, The Jungle Book, on Saturday 16 November at the Rhodes Theatre.

Both performances were well- attended by the proud and excited parents, friends and family of the young dancers who put on an amazing performance for their enthusiastic audiences.

The performance consisted of a series of scenes inspired by the story of the Jungle Book, the atmosphere of which was beautifully evoked by the projected scenery.

It was delightful how the Director and Choreographer, Catherine Frost, used the story to evoke striking images and feelings about the forest and its inhabitants without trying to simply copy the original narrative.

Thus we are introduced to the forest and its various threats and protections, friends and enemies: the rain that falls, the elephants and the pack of wolves, and the snake, panther and bear.

There were some well-known numbers, such as the Bear Necessities and the court of King Louis, and the show ended with the drama of the forest fire. My favourite, however, was the scene with the bees, which Frost imagined beautifully, cleverly choreographing it so that the older, more experienced dancers could lead the little ones whose happy faces and earnest concentration were a delight to watch.

Charlotte Munton-Jackson played the lead with confidence and Rosalie Holderness danced as the bear with admirable poise. Gracie Chitsike performed the snake with sure-footed litheness, and Sivuyile Matebese embodied the sleek and suave panther with aplomb.

Many of the younger dancers were on stage for the first time, and despite the occasional wobble or missed cue did admirably. Frost told me after the performance that “The show was absolutely amazing. The girls did so well. I’m so proud of every single person that took part. Their hard work has definitely paid off.”

When I asked her what she thought a ballet show like this brought to a community such as ours she explained: “Not everyone is a sportsman, not everyone is an academic. The dance space is the area where everyone can excel and everyone can just have fun, whether you’re the most talented dancer or whether you’re our little five year olds.”

The excitement that was visible on the faces of all the performers was a real testament to the confidence that Frost has inspired, and the pride that they have taken in getting to this level of performance.

Makhanda is indeed lucky to have such a dedicated and inspiring teacher, bringing together people from across the town to celebrate the joy of dance.