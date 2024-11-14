Representatives of local schools and other organisations laid wreaths at the Cenotaph in Church Square for the annual Remembrance Day Parade. The solemn occasion was hosted by the Makanakop Shellhole, an affiliate of the Memorable Order of Tin Hats (MOTHS). The parade is held to honour the memory of all those who gave their lives in war. Photos: Steven Lang
Remembrance Day in pictures
By Luvuyo Mjekula
