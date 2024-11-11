Anticipation building in Makhanda ahead of New Year’s Cup in Joza

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda football lovers are in for a great festive season as the ninth edition of the New Year’s Cup returns to JD Dlepu Stadium.

The tournament started in 2016 and was a huge success as people from all over the country made their way to Joza to witness Mzantsi’s finest amateur talent.

The 2024 edition will take place from 23 to 31 December, with 16 teams battling it out for the major prize.

The New Year’s Cup Foundation is a community organisation dedicated to improving skills, educational attainment and has over the years produced the best players, coaches, match officials and administrators who have gone on to make it in the professional ranks.

As part of the ninth edition celebrations, the foundation will have a mobile clinic in different centres around Makhanda that will help community members with the free testing of cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose levels and body mass index (BMI).

Makhanda is more likely to be represented by two times champions Maru FC, XI Attackers, City Pirates, Sophia Stars and Makana Tigers who will be testing their ability against teams from outside Makhanda.

According to tournament chairman Luyanda Papu, the competition promises to be a cracker. “This is going to be one of our best editions and we are also giving back to the community using our mobile clinic initiative that will educate people about new viruses, symptoms, transmission and prevention. There will be two professional nurses on board,” Papu said.

Makhanda football lovers will be treated to a feast of football after almost three years since they last saw the tournament at the legendary home of local football.

New Year’s Cup defending champions Camper United coach told Grocott’s Mail that when they won the tournament at the 6SAI army base in Makhanda a few years ago, the standard of the tournament was high, but they missed the JD Dlepu Stadium atmosphere and vibe and it would be interesting to see how his team will fare when they return to the Joza-based stadium for this year’s edition.

Teams are being urged to register as there are very few spots left for this year’s edition.