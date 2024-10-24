Grahamstown Cricket Club logs and statistics

By Chesley Daniels
GCB 1st League
Central Albany League
19th October 2024
1. Salem 11
2. Makana Sona 6
3. Sidbury 1
Salem are the winners of the Central Albany League.
GCB 1st League
Bathurst League
19th October 2024
1. Cuylerville 11
2. Southwell 7
3. Willows 0
Cuylerville are the winners of the Bathurst League.
GCB 1st League Log
19th October 2024
1. Willows 12 (2)
2. Southwell 11 (2)
3. Salem 7 (2)
4. Cuylerville 6 (1)
5. Sidbury 6 (1)
6. Rhodes 5 (6)
7. Makana Sona 1 (2)
GCB 2nd League
Bathurst League
19th October 2024
1. Station Hill 18 (3)
2. Kenton 6 (2)
3. Sevenfountains 0 (0)
4. Port Alfred 0 (1)
5. Rainbows 0 (1)
6. Tiger Titans 0 (1)
GCB 2nd League
Central Albany League
19th October 2024
1. Cuylerville 11 (3)
2. Sidbury 10 (2)
3. Manley Flats 7 (3)
4. Southwell 7 (3)
5. Swallows 7 (3)
6. Salem 6 (2)
GCB 2nd League
Salem 6 (1)
Station Hill 6 (1)
1. Cuylerville 0 (0)
2. Kenton 0 (0)
3. Manley Flats 0 (0)
4. Port Alfred 0 (0) .
5. Rainbows 0 (0)
6. Sidbury 0 (0)
7. Swallows 0 (0)
8. Southwell 0 (1)
9. Tiger Titans 0 (1)
GCB 1st League
Bathurst League Final Stats
Leading wicket takers
19th October 2024
K Geldenhuys Cuylerville 5
G Bladen Southwell 4
R Brooks Willows 4
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 4
C Norval Cuylerville 3
J Norval Cuylerville 3
A Reed Southwell 3
GCB 1st League
Bathurst League Final Stats
Leading run scorers
19th October 2024
J Stirk Southwell 119
B Handley Cuylerville 110
B Emslie Cuylerville 71
K van Niekerk Southwell 60
C Roberts Southwell 53
GCB 1st League
Central Albany Final Stats
Leading run scorers
S Amm Salem 110
N Wilmot Salem 101
B Brotherton Salem 49
GCB 1st League
Leading wicket takers
19th October 2024
B van Heerden Rhodes 9
A Matha Rhodes 6
C Norval Cuylerville 6
A Makaleni Rhodes 5
G Bladen Southwell 4
R Brooks Willows 4
B Brotherton Salem 4
A Hashe Makana Sona 4
J vd Meulen Salem 4
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 4
GCB 1st League
Central Albany League
Leading wicket takers
19th October 2024
R Roth Salem 5
B Wakeford Salem 4
B Brotherton Salem 3
A Hashe Makana Sona 3
L King Salem 3
B Wilmot Salem 3
GCB 1st League
Leading run scorers
19th October 2024
B Handley Cuylerville 159
R Fritz Willows 140
A Wright Rhodes 118
J Norval Cuylerville 115
K van Niekerk Southwell 100
B Brotherton Salem 99
J vd Meulen Salem 92
D Blenkinsop Rhodes 81
B van Heerden Rhodes 67
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 64
GCB 1st League
Leading Allrounders
19th October 2024
B van Heerden Rhodes 202
B Brotherton Salem 159
J vd Meulen Salem 152
A Wright Rhodes 148
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 124
GCB 1st League
Leading wicket takers
19th October 2024
B van Heerden Rhodes 9
A Hashe Makana Sona 7
A Matha Rhodes 6
C Norval Cuylerville 6
A Makaleni Rhodes 5
G Bladen Southwell 4
R Brooks Willows 4
B Brotherton Salem 4
J vd Meulen Salem 4
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 4
GCB 2nd League
Leading run scorers
19th October 2024
R Labuschange Salem 130
C Friderichs Southwell 116
W Howarth Salem 107
Z Jaji Station Hill 89
R vd Merwe Salem 59
R Williams Station Hill 58
GCB 2nd League
Leading wicket takers
19th October 2024
C Jones Station Hill 6
F de Kock Salem 3
J Harty Southwell 3
GCB 2nd League
Central Albany
Leading run scorers
19th October 2024
J Renton Cuylerville 224
T Joubert Southwell 144
D Govender Sidbury 102
R Moss Southwell 99
S Amm Salem 84
S du Preez Manley Flats 79
D Duncan Manley Flats 69
R Labuschange Salem 67
L Thompson Sidbury 64
S Koeberg Swallows 63
J Wesson Sidbury 61
GCB 2nd League
Central Albany League
Leading wicket takers
19th October 2024
C Labuschange Salem 9
L Daniels Swallows 8
T Knight Cuylerville 8
F Nel Sidbury 6
C Fletcher Cuylerville 5
W Tarr Cuylerville 5
GCB 2nd League
Bathurst League
Leading wicket takers
L Coltman Station Hill 12
S Saki Station Hill 9
B Poulsom Port Alfred 5
T Mthana Tiger Titans 4
F Jacobs Station Hill 3
T Pedro Kenton 3
J Peters Kenton 3
B Mkwinti Port Alfred 3
GCB 2nd League
Bathurst League
Leading run scorers
Z Jaji Station Hill 97
T Pedro Kenton 79
J Peters Kenton 71
F Jacobs Station Hill 65
F Mpupha Rainbows 60
K Arends Station Hill 59
R Fisher Port Alfred 57