    Grahamstown Cricket Club logs and statistics

    By Chesley Daniels
    GCB  1st  League  
    Central  Albany  League
    19th  October  2024
    1. Salem  11
    2. Makana  Sona  6
    3. Sidbury  1
    Salem are the winners of the Central Albany League.
    GCB  1st  League  
    Bathurst  League
    19th  October  2024
    1. Cuylerville  11
    2. Southwell  7
    3. Willows  0
    Cuylerville are the winners of the Bathurst League.
    GCB  1st  League  Log  
    19th  October  2024
    1. Willows  12  (2)
    2. Southwell  11 (2)
    3. Salem   7 (2)
    4. Cuylerville   6  (1)
    5. Sidbury   6  (1)
    6. Rhodes   5  (6)
    7. Makana  Sona   1 (2)
    GCB  2nd  League  
    Bathurst  League
    19th  October  2024
    1. Station  Hill  18 (3)
    2. Kenton   6 (2)
    3. Sevenfountains   0  (0)
    4. Port  Alfred   0  (1)
    5. Rainbows   0  (1)
    6. Tiger  Titans  0  (1)
    GCB  2nd  League  
    Central  Albany  League
    19th  October  2024
    1. Cuylerville  11  (3)
    2. Sidbury  10 (2)
    3. Manley  Flats  7 (3)
    4. Southwell   7  (3)
    5. Swallows   7  (3)
    6. Salem   6  (2)
    GCB  2nd  League 
    Salem  6  (1)
    Station  Hill   6  (1)
    1. Cuylerville   0  (0)
    2. Kenton    0  (0)
    3. Manley  Flats   0  (0)
    4. Port  Alfred   0  (0) .
    5. Rainbows   0  (0)
    6. Sidbury   0  (0)
    7. Swallows   0  (0)
    8. Southwell   0  (1)
    9. Tiger  Titans   0  (1)
    GCB 1st League  
    Bathurst League Final  Stats
    Leading  wicket  takers
    19th  October  2024
    K Geldenhuys  Cuylerville  5
    G Bladen  Southwell  4
    R Brooks   Willows  4
    Josh  van  Rensburg  Southwell  4
    C Norval  Cuylerville  3
    J Norval  Cuylerville  3
    A Reed  Southwell  3
    GCB 1st League  
    Bathurst League  Final Stats
    Leading  run  scorers
    19th October 2024
    J Stirk  Southwell  119
    B Handley  Cuylerville  110
    B Emslie  Cuylerville  71
    K van  Niekerk  Southwell  60
    C Roberts  Southwell  53
    GCB 1st League  
    Central Albany Final Stats
    Leading  run  scorers
    S Amm  Salem  110
    N Wilmot  Salem  101
    B Brotherton  Salem  49
    GCB  1st  League  
    Leading  wicket  takers
    19th  October  2024
    B van Heerden  Rhodes  9
    A Matha  Rhodes  6
    C Norval  Cuylerville  6
    A Makaleni  Rhodes  5
    G Bladen  Southwell  4
    R Brooks  Willows  4
    B Brotherton  Salem  4
    A Hashe  Makana  Sona  4
    J vd  Meulen  Salem  4
    Josh van  Rensburg  Southwell  4
    GCB  1st  League  
    Central  Albany  League
    Leading  wicket  takers
    19th  October  2024
    R Roth  Salem  5
    B Wakeford  Salem  4
    B Brotherton  Salem  3
    A Hashe  Makana Sona  3
    L  King  Salem  3
    B Wilmot  Salem  3
    GCB  1st  League  
    Leading  run  scorers
    19th  October  2024
    B Handley  Cuylerville  159
    R Fritz  Willows  140
    A Wright  Rhodes  118
    J  Norval  Cuylerville  115
    K van Niekerk  Southwell 100
    B Brotherton  Salem  99
    J vd  Meulen  Salem  92
    D Blenkinsop  Rhodes  81
    B van Heerden  Rhodes  67
    Josh van  Rensburg  Southwell  64
    GCB  1st  League  
    Leading  Allrounders
    19th  October  2024
    B van Heerden Rhodes  202
    B Brotherton  Salem  159
    J vd  Meulen   Salem  152
    A Wright  Rhodes  148
    Josh  van  Rensburg Southwell   124
    GCB  2nd  League  
    Central  Albany
    Leading  run  scorers
    19th  October  2024
    J Renton  Cuylerville   224
    T Joubert  Southwell  144
    D Govender  Sidbury  102
    R Moss  Southwell  99
    S Amm  Salem  84
    S du Preez  Manley Flats  79
    D Duncan  Manley  Flats  69
    R Labuschange  Salem  67
    L Thompson  Sidbury  64
    S Koeberg  Swallows  63
    J Wesson  Sidbury  61
    GCB  2nd  League  
    Central  Albany  League
    Leading  wicket  takers
    19th  October  2024
    C Labuschange  Salem  9
    L Daniels  Swallows  8
    T Knight   Cuylerville  8
    F Nel  Sidbury  6
    C Fletcher  Cuylerville  5
    W Tarr   Cuylerville  5
    GCB  2nd  League  
    Bathurst  League
    Leading  wicket  takers
    L  Coltman  Station  Hill  12
    S Saki  Station  Hill  9
    B Poulsom  Port  Alfred  5
    T Mthana  Tiger Titans  4
    F Jacobs  Station  Hill  3
    T  Pedro  Kenton  3
    J  Peters  Kenton  3
    B Mkwinti  Port  Alfred   3
    GCB  2nd  League  
    Bathurst  League
    Leading  run  scorers
    Z  Jaji  Station  Hill  97
    T Pedro  Kenton  79
    J Peters  Kenton   71
    F Jacobs  Station  Hill  65
    F Mpupha  Rainbows  60
    K Arends Station  Hill  59
    R Fisher  Port  Alfred  57

