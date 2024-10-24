Cuylerville and Salem GCB Bathurst and Central Albany League winners

By Chesley Daniels

Cuylerville 1st XI and Salem 1st XI are the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) Bathurst 1st and Central Albany 1st League winners for the 2024/2025 season respectively.

Cuylerville 1st recorded a comprehensive 4-wicket bonus point win over Willows at Shaw Park on Saturday, while Southwell 1st also clinched a nail-biting 7-run win over Salem at Southwell on Saturday.

Station Hill continued their good form in the 2nd league as they hammered Tiger Titans by bonus point 9-wicket win in Port Alfred. Salem 2nd XI were also involved in a closely contested encounter against Southwell and emerged as 2-wicket winners.

Cuylerville 2nd dominated Manley Flats in their own backyard at the Flats with a clinical 9-wicket bonus point win.

There were also notable performances with bat and ball: Buster Brotherton 90, Jamie Renton 101*, Tiaan Joubert 77, Neil van der Linde 76*, Dave Duncan 55.

Corne Labuschagne 6/27, Lyndon Coltman 5/37, Colin Fletcher 5/32, Sipho Saki 4/12, Kyle Geldenhuys 4/16.

Summarised scores:

GCB 1ST

Southwell vs Salem

1. Southwell 235/8 (50)

* Josh Van Rensburg 64, Kyle Van Niekerk 54, James Stirk 31, Chris Ford 16*

* Buster Brotherton 3/25 (10), Jonty Van Der Meulen 2/46 (8), Bryn Wakeford 1/40 (10), Brad Wilmot 1/30 (3)

2. Salem 228/8 (50)

* Buster Brotherton 90, Brad Wilmot 38*, Simon Amm 31, Jonty Van Der Meulen 23

* Guy Bladen 3/50 (9), Adrian Reed 2/53 (8), Chris Ford 2/29 (7), Murray Hobson 1/25 (6)

Southwell won by 7 runs

Cuylerville vs Willows

1. Willows 152 (39.2)

* Seviano Jasson 47, Romario Fritz, 28, Tando Ngcete 22, Melville Daniels 15

* Kyle Geldenhuys 4/16 (6), Francois Klopper 2/29 (10), Chris Norval 1/31 (5), Jurie Norval 1/8 (4), Jeremy Beyleveld 1/24 (6)

2. Cuylerville 153/6 (26.3)

* David Blenkinsop 41, Kyle Handley 31, Brent Emslie 26, Jurie Norval 18

* Ruwayne Brooks 3/22 (4.3), Anele Matha 2/39 (5), Melville Daniels 1/8 (3)

Cuylerville won by 4 wickets + bonus point

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

Station Hill vs Tiger Titans

1. Tiger Titans 60

* Njoka 16, Black 10

* Lyndon Coltman 5/37 (10), Sipho Saki 4/12 (6.1), Cody Jones 1/12 (3)

2. Station Hill 62/1 (4.5)

* Marvin Groep 27*, Keenan Arends 16

* Ohani 1/17 (2)

Statiion Hill won by 9 wickets + bonus point

Salem vs Southwell

1. Southwell 184 (47)

* Tiaan Joubert 77, Chris Fridericks 30

* Corne Labuschagne 6/27 (6.3), Mike Mattison 2/31 (10), Kevin Zimmerman 1/37 (6)

2. Salem 185/8 (47.3)

* Riaan Labuschagne 33*, Mike Van Staden 26, Mike Mattison 22, Owen Weir 23, Rob Van DER Merwe 19

* James Cameron 2/18, Ross Daly 2/33

Salem won by 2 wickets

Manley Flats vs Cuylerville

1. Manleys 202

* Dave Duncan 55, Anton Ferreira 26, Liam Banks 23, Jo Balmer 18,

* Colin Fletcher 5/32 (10), Thomas Knight 3/32 (10), Ethan Beyleveld 2/25 (7)

2. Cuylerville

* Jamie Renton 101*, Neil Van der Linde 76*

* Jody Eaton 2/54 (10)

Cuylerville won by 8 wickets + bonus point