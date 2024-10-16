Rhodes University registers a trading entity for research commercialisation

By The Division of Communication and Advancement

In an unprecedented development in the institution’s 120 years of research excellence, Rhodes University is set to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary and special-purpose intellectual property commercialisation vehicle to link research innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Rhodes University Entreprise (Pty) Ltd, the trading entity’s name, will enable venture creation as a means for effective commercialisation and value optimisation for innovation and intellectual property transactions that require spinout companies.

Until recently, technology transfer and intellectual property commercialisation at Rhodes University have been conducted through licensing, where existing third-party companies were granted rights to use its cutting-edge research innovations in exchange for royalty fees.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships, Dr Nomakwezi Mzilikazi, said that by leveraging ventures, new companies will be formed to develop and commercialise technology derived from university-owned intellectual property. This will also open access to new market opportunities and drive entrepreneurship a key factor component for economic growth.

We are delighted by the possibility of our students and academics effectively commercialising their research discoveries and thus making new products and services available to the markets, she said.

“Spin-out companies have higher survival rates than traditional start-ups, thanks to their access to university resources, expertise, and networks. By establishing the Enterprise, we can foster a strong culture of innovation while ensuring that we continue to make a meaningful economic contribution,” Dr Mzilikazi said.

The growth potential is significant, with the University poised to capitalise on emerging markets through its innovations. By aligning new ventures with the globally-trusted Rhodes University brand, these spin-out companies will be well-positioned to attract investors and compete in both local and in time, international markets.

“Rhodes University’s involvement will not end at the creation of ventures. We will remain actively engaged, ensuring that these ventures have the support they need to thrive, including access to technology transfer professionals, funding instruments, and university-industry networks,” Dr Mzilikazi stated.

This story was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.