Makhanda paramedic’s murder trial resumes after delay due to illness

By Aphiwe Ngowapi
The murder trial of Makhanda paramedic Nomsa Seyisi in the Makhanda High Court had to be adjourned yesterday morning after she complained of an illness.
Seyisi was taken to Settlers Hospital for examination but was declared fit to proceed with the case in the afternoon. She, however, indicated she was still experiencing pain and the case was postponed to today.
She is expected to return to court this morning.
Seyisi, 48, a GuardMed paramedic, is charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. According to the indictment, on 25 August 2023, she, acting in the furtherance of a common purpose or conspiracy, killed Thembinkosi Wambi, 41.
Seyisi also allegedly attempted to kill her cousin, Zukiswa Frans.
The state alleges that a month before the shooting incident, Seyisi had assisted in the arrangements for her work colleague to take out an insurance policy on the life of Frans, without her knowledge.
In court on Monday, a Sanlam sales consultant, Nandi Cetu, testified about Seyisi’s involvement in funeral policy applications, which included an attempt by Seyisi’s colleague, Buntu Melani, to insure Frans. Melani later tried to cancel the policy, citing financial difficulties, said Cetu.
Seyisi’s supervisor at GuardMed, also testified. He confirmed that Seyisi and Melani worked together at GuardMed and noted that Seyisi appeared to be in good health on 25 and 26 August, 2023.
Frans survived the alleged attempt on her life after reportedly acting deceased.
She is a state witness in the case and she concluded her testimony this week.
Grocott’s Mail reported last week that Frans recalled that she was at her family home when she received a phone call from Seyisi, the relative she considered to be her sister, considering Seyisi is her uncle’s daughter and they were brought up together, asking her to accompany her to a sangoma named Black Cat.
During Monday’s proceedings, defense advocate Charles Stamper cross-examined Frans, questioning the credibility of her testimony and accusing her of introducing new information not disclosed in her initial statement.
A key point of contention involved Frans’s claim that Seyisi had stepped on her back to check if she was alive. Stamper argued that as a trained paramedic, Seyisi would know how to check for signs of life without resorting to such a method, and that Seyisi denies ever doing this.
Stamper also sought to discredit Frans’s claim regarding a temporary ID. Seyisi alleges that she assisted Frans in obtaining a temporary ID and then returned it to her, while Frans maintains this is a lie.
According to Frans, Seyisi came to her house under the pretext of helping with a funeral policy application, stating, “Nomsa came to my house when I was still sick and asked for my ID because she wanted to open a funeral policy for me. I agreed and gave her my temporary ID because she is my cousin.”
Further disputes arose over the sequence of events leading up to a visit to Black Cat’s place, a traditional healer in Nkanini. Stamper challenged Frans’ account, alleging that she did not initially report being pulled out of a car by Seyisi, calling this an “after-fact fabrication.”
Frans, however, insisted that she had mentioned it from the beginning and was supported by the Judge, who quoted her original statement to validate her claim.
The defense also questioned Frans regarding the events of August 25, 2023, suggesting that Seyisi had called out to Frans from the gate and that Wambi had opened it. Frans confirmed this but emphasized that she had just woken up after taking her medication and was experiencing shortness of breath.
Additional allegations arose concerning Seyisi’s involvement with Frans’ ID.
Seyisi allegedly shared Frans’ ID number with multiple people without her consent, raising concerns for Frans’ safety after a previous incident where her family home was set on fire. Stamper informed the court he planned to call Buntu Melani to the stand to dispute Frans’ claims about the ID.
Another point of contention was the colour of the car used during the events in question. Seyisi claimed it was blue, while Frans maintained it was red.
Additionally, Stamper dismissed allegations that Seyisi had contacted Frans regarding social development food parcels, a claim Frans vehemently stood by, recounting calls from Seyisi urging them to wait for food parcels from 5pm to 8pm.
The trial continues.