Applications open for prestigious SSP high school scholarship

By Staff Reporter

The Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP) is searching for talented Grade 6 learners to apply for the SSP High School Scholarship, which provides the opportunity to attend top schools in Gauteng or the Eastern Cape.

The SSP is an non profit organisation based in Parktown and its partner schools in the Eastern Cape include Clarendon High School for Girls, The Diocesan School for Girls and Selborne College.

To qualify, learners must be no older than 12 years, have achieved marks of 70% or higher in Maths, Natural Science, and English, and be South African citizens or have legal asylum status.

Additionally, their annual household income must not exceed R200,000.

“We seek exceptional learners who are community-service oriented and demonstrate leadership potential,” the SSP said in a statement this week.

Selected applicants will be required to take entrance exams and undergo testing and interviews to meet the high entry standards. If successful, the candidates will receive a five-year scholarship to attend one of the programme’s esteemed partner schools – Clarendon, DSG and Selborne.

The SSP High School Scholarship Programme is a carefully designed initiative focused on developing future leaders. Over five years, it offers a comprehensive range of support services, including mentorship and psychosocial support, demonstrating a strong commitment to ensuring the success of each scholar, says the statement.

SSP was founded in 2000 by American philanthropist and entrepreneur Teresa H. Clarke.

Clarke, who has held prominent positions such as founder and CEO of Africa.com and managing director at Goldman Sachs, is dedicated to empowering the youth and strengthening the leadership pipeline on the African continent.

With patrons such as First Lady, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, SSP scholars are guided by leaders in society.

The deadline is 31 October 2024.

To apply for this incredible opportunity, please visit www.ssp.org.za to download the application form. Completed applications are to be sent along with supporting documents to contact@ssp.org.za