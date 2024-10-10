Willows Cricket Club secures impressive bonus point win against Makana Sona

By Chesley Daniels
In a thrilling GCB 1st League derby fixture, Willows Cricket Club defied the odds to claim a remarkable 1-wicket bonus point victory over Makana Sona. Fielding an under-strength 10-man team, Willows demonstrated exceptional teamwork, resilience, and determination to outshine their opponents.
Makana Sona, batting first, struggled to build momentum and was bowled out for a modest 108 runs in just 22 overs. The top scorers for Makana Sona were Lonwabo Haya-Klaas Cricket Academy (17) and Phumelela (16).
Willows’ bowling attack was led by Ruwayne Wayno Brooks, who claimed 4/30 in 8 overs. Alanzo Gysman (3/13, 4 overs) and Brayton Plaatjies (2/24, 5 overs) provided valuable support, while Christiano Jasson chipped in with 1/21 in 5 overs.
In response, Willows’ opening batsman Romario Fritz stole the show with an unbeaten 67*. His impressive knock guided his team to victory, despite wickets falling around him. Seviano Jasson contributed 14, while Brayton Zas Plaatjies added 10*.
Makana Sona’s bowling attack was led by Limile (2/30, 8 overs) and Baz (2/22, 6.5 overs). Lakhanya Sam (1/26, 6 overs), Abongile Hashe (1/6, 5 overs), and Sauli (1/23, 7 overs) also claimed wickets.
Romario Fritz earned his consecutive man of the match award for his outstanding batting performance.
Southwell vs Rhodes
Rhodes 110 all out (33.2)
– Adrian Wright 35
– Jesse Van Rensburg 3/4, Josh Van Rensburg 2/3
Southwell 111/2 (20.3)
– Kyle Van Niekerk 46, James Stirk 24*
– Asenathi Matha 1/25, Abongile Makaleni 1/12
Southwell won by 8 wicket + bonus point
Rhodes vs Salem – Sunday
Rhodes 180 all out
– David Blenkinsop 71, Yolisa Qoboshinyane 24
– Scott Jackson 3/13, Jonty Van DER Meulen 2/22, Bryn Wakeford 2/24
Salem 181/4
– Jonty Van der Meulen 69*, Nick Zimmerman 39*
– Yolisa Qoboshinyane 2/48, Asenathi Matha 1/35
Salem won by 6 wickets + bonus point
GCB 2nd League
Cuylerville vs Swallows
Swallows 209
– Sachin Koeberg 63, Renato Visagie 55, Nigel Scheepers 30
Cuylerville 181
– Luvane Daniels 4/9 (2), Benedict Nelson 2/29 (10), Wesley Daniels 2/9 (2), Lance September 1/32 (8), Sachin Koeberg 1/59 (8)
Swallows won by 28 runs
Station Hill vs Southwell
Station Hill 313 (50)
– Zee Jaji 89, Rudi Williams 58, Franklin Jacobs 38, Cody Jones 37*
– J Harty 3/62
Southwell 219 (42.5)
– Chris Friderichs 116*, Richard Moss 24
– Codey Jones 6/39 (9.5), Franklin Jacobs 1/16 (10), Rudi Williams 1/24 (3), Lyndon Coltman 1/23 (6)
Station Hill won by 94 runs
Salem vs Tiger Titans
Salem 450/6 (50)
– Riaan Labuschangne 130*, Wayne Howarth 107*
Titans 48 all out
– S Blom 2/15, M Van Staden 2/23, Francois 3/7
Salem won by 402 runs + bonus point