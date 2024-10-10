    Thursday, October 10
    Willows Cricket Club secures impressive bonus point win against Makana Sona

    An under-strength Willows showcase resilience, determination
    By Chesley Daniels
    In a thrilling GCB 1st League derby fixture, Willows Cricket Club defied the odds to claim a remarkable 1-wicket bonus point victory over Makana Sona. Fielding an under-strength 10-man team, Willows demonstrated exceptional teamwork, resilience, and determination to outshine their opponents.
    Makana Sona, batting first, struggled to build momentum and was bowled out for a modest 108 runs in just 22 overs. The top scorers for Makana Sona were Lonwabo Haya-Klaas Cricket Academy (17) and Phumelela (16).
    Willows’ bowling attack was led by Ruwayne Wayno Brooks, who claimed 4/30 in 8 overs. Alanzo Gysman (3/13, 4 overs) and Brayton Plaatjies (2/24, 5 overs) provided valuable support, while Christiano Jasson chipped in with 1/21 in 5 overs.
    In response, Willows’ opening batsman Romario Fritz stole the show with an unbeaten 67*. His impressive knock guided his team to victory, despite wickets falling around him. Seviano Jasson contributed 14, while Brayton Zas Plaatjies added 10*.
    Makana Sona’s bowling attack was led by Limile (2/30, 8 overs) and Baz (2/22, 6.5 overs). Lakhanya Sam (1/26, 6 overs), Abongile Hashe (1/6, 5 overs), and Sauli (1/23, 7 overs) also claimed wickets.
    Romario Fritz earned his consecutive man of the match award for his outstanding batting performance.
    Southwell vs Rhodes 
    Rhodes 110 all out (33.2)
    – Adrian Wright 35
    – Jesse Van Rensburg 3/4, Josh Van Rensburg 2/3
    Southwell 111/2 (20.3)
    – Kyle Van Niekerk 46, James Stirk 24*
    – Asenathi Matha 1/25, Abongile Makaleni 1/12
    Southwell won by 8 wicket + bonus point
    Rhodes vs Salem – Sunday
    Rhodes 180 all out
    – David Blenkinsop 71, Yolisa Qoboshinyane 24
    – Scott Jackson 3/13, Jonty Van DER Meulen 2/22, Bryn Wakeford 2/24
    Salem 181/4
    – Jonty Van der Meulen 69*, Nick Zimmerman 39*
    – Yolisa Qoboshinyane 2/48, Asenathi Matha 1/35
    Salem won by 6 wickets + bonus point
    GCB 2nd League 
    Cuylerville vs Swallows
    Swallows 209
    – Sachin Koeberg 63, Renato Visagie 55, Nigel Scheepers 30
    Cuylerville 181
    – Luvane Daniels 4/9 (2), Benedict Nelson 2/29 (10), Wesley Daniels 2/9 (2), Lance September 1/32 (8), Sachin Koeberg 1/59 (8)
    Swallows won by 28 runs
    Station Hill vs Southwell 
    Station Hill 313 (50)
    – Zee Jaji 89, Rudi Williams 58, Franklin Jacobs 38, Cody Jones 37*
    – J Harty 3/62
    Southwell 219 (42.5)
    – Chris Friderichs 116*, Richard Moss 24
    – Codey Jones 6/39 (9.5), Franklin Jacobs 1/16 (10), Rudi Williams 1/24 (3), Lyndon Coltman 1/23 (6)
    Station Hill won by 94 runs
    Salem vs Tiger Titans
    Salem 450/6 (50)
    – Riaan Labuschangne 130*, Wayne Howarth 107*
    Titans 48 all out
    – S Blom 2/15, M Van Staden 2/23, Francois 3/7
    Salem won by 402 runs + bonus point

