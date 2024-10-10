Willows Cricket Club secures impressive bonus point win against Makana Sona

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling GCB 1st League derby fixture, Willows Cricket Club defied the odds to claim a remarkable 1-wicket bonus point victory over Makana Sona. Fielding an under-strength 10-man team, Willows demonstrated exceptional teamwork, resilience, and determination to outshine their opponents.

Makana Sona, batting first, struggled to build momentum and was bowled out for a modest 108 runs in just 22 overs. The top scorers for Makana Sona were Lonwabo Haya-Klaas Cricket Academy (17) and Phumelela (16).

Willows’ bowling attack was led by Ruwayne Wayno Brooks, who claimed 4/30 in 8 overs. Alanzo Gysman (3/13, 4 overs) and Brayton Plaatjies (2/24, 5 overs) provided valuable support, while Christiano Jasson chipped in with 1/21 in 5 overs.

In response, Willows’ opening batsman Romario Fritz stole the show with an unbeaten 67*. His impressive knock guided his team to victory, despite wickets falling around him. Seviano Jasson contributed 14, while Brayton Zas Plaatjies added 10*.

Makana Sona’s bowling attack was led by Limile (2/30, 8 overs) and Baz (2/22, 6.5 overs). Lakhanya Sam (1/26, 6 overs), Abongile Hashe (1/6, 5 overs), and Sauli (1/23, 7 overs) also claimed wickets.

Romario Fritz earned his consecutive man of the match award for his outstanding batting performance.

Southwell vs Rhodes

Rhodes 110 all out (33.2)

– Adrian Wright 35

– Jesse Van Rensburg 3/4, Josh Van Rensburg 2/3

Southwell 111/2 (20.3)

– Kyle Van Niekerk 46, James Stirk 24*

– Asenathi Matha 1/25, Abongile Makaleni 1/12

Southwell won by 8 wicket + bonus point

Rhodes vs Salem – Sunday

Rhodes 180 all out

– David Blenkinsop 71, Yolisa Qoboshinyane 24

– Scott Jackson 3/13, Jonty Van DER Meulen 2/22, Bryn Wakeford 2/24

Salem 181/4

– Jonty Van der Meulen 69*, Nick Zimmerman 39*

– Yolisa Qoboshinyane 2/48, Asenathi Matha 1/35

Salem won by 6 wickets + bonus point

GCB 2nd League

Cuylerville vs Swallows

Swallows 209

– Sachin Koeberg 63, Renato Visagie 55, Nigel Scheepers 30

Cuylerville 181

– Luvane Daniels 4/9 (2), Benedict Nelson 2/29 (10), Wesley Daniels 2/9 (2), Lance September 1/32 (8), Sachin Koeberg 1/59 (8)

Swallows won by 28 runs

Station Hill vs Southwell

Station Hill 313 (50)

– Zee Jaji 89, Rudi Williams 58, Franklin Jacobs 38, Cody Jones 37*

– J Harty 3/62

Southwell 219 (42.5)

– Chris Friderichs 116*, Richard Moss 24

– Codey Jones 6/39 (9.5), Franklin Jacobs 1/16 (10), Rudi Williams 1/24 (3), Lyndon Coltman 1/23 (6)

Station Hill won by 94 runs

Salem vs Tiger Titans

Salem 450/6 (50)

– Riaan Labuschangne 130*, Wayne Howarth 107*

Titans 48 all out

– S Blom 2/15, M Van Staden 2/23, Francois 3/7

Salem won by 402 runs + bonus point