Makhanda’s top female referee at it again, this time in Kariega

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s ermeging star of the ring, Bongi Mbangeli, has done it again.

The hardworking mother of one who also holds a black belt in karate, was once again voted the best referee in a boxing tournament held in Kariega last weekend.

The Best of the Best Boxing Tournament was organised by former Eastern Cape Amateur Boxing Organisation (Ecabo) president Mazizandile Vumazonke and is not only about boxing, but is also used to train officials in different aspects of the sport.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Mbangeli could not hide her excitement. “Everything is happening so fast and I can’t believe how far I have come in boxing in just a short space of time. This is a result of the hard work I always put in whenever I do something and I also listen and take advice from those who have travelled this path before me.”

Mbangeli has vowed to keep working hard until she reaches her goal of becoming one of the top officials in the country and make Makhanda proud.