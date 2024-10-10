Imbumba Yeemboni: A beacon of empowerment and sustainability in Makhanda

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

In a town rich with history but with modern challenges, a year-old organization named Imbumba Yeemboni (IY) is lighting a path toward empowerment, sustainability, and unity. Established on 20 September, 2023, by a group of passionate community members, this Non-Profit Company (NPC) will swiftly catalyze positive change in Makhanda.

Imbumba Yeemboni translates to “a collective unity of visionaries”, a fitting description for this community-based organization. After Kagiso Trust’s Capacity Building and Asset Based Community-Led Development (ABCD) workshops in 2023, some driven and passionate members independently formed this NPC to tackle the persistent social challenges that plague Makhanda’s marginalized communities through collective action and innovative solutions.

Imbumba Yeemboni’s vision is to “ignite collective change that illuminates empowerment and sustainability in Makhanda.” The organization’s mission is equally ambitious: “to mobilize resources and diverse community voices to develop sustainable solutions that foster empowerment across multiple sectors.”

“We got the four strategic planning pillars by sharing surveys with the youth, asking them if there was to be a multipurpose centre in Makhanda what would they like it to offer,” says Bentele.

At the heart of Imbumba Yeemboni’s efforts are four key pillars that work hand-in-hand: Tourism (honouring history and culture), Sport (unveiling youth talent), Education (building a skilled community), and Environmental Remediation (greening Makhanda). These pillars are the foundation upon which the organization hopes to build lasting change in Makhanda, with the tourism and environmental pillars being the source of income for the NPC.

The tourism program seeks to create and maintain a community that’s conscious of its history, heritage, and culture. Through heritage tours, local crafts, and community-driven tourism projects, the tourism pillar seeks to alleviate poverty by creating jobs and reducing crime. “The West and the East are disconnected and tourist routes normally end in the West. We want that to change so that the route tours include both East and West, digitalizing the heritage site locations in the East,” says Mkaliphi.

Sport and culture play pivotal roles in fostering social cohesion and this initiative also aims to introduce scarce sporting codes and reduce crime by providing constructive outlets for youth, while offering employment opportunities through coaching and program management. “We understand that there is a huge divide between the East and the West when it comes to sport, especially for children. For example, the West is exposed to tennis and hockey but the East is not,” says Klaas.

Education is central to Imbumba’s mission, with a focus on rehabilitation, mentorship, and skills training. Through education and skills development, Imbumba Yeemboni aims to create a more self-reliant community capable of driving its economic growth.

Environmental efforts are concentrated on improving nutrition, and Makhanda’s physical landscape through recycling and greening projects. The organization plans to establish community gardens and rehabilitate dumpsites, enhancing both the town’s aesthetics and environmental sustainability.

The founders of Imbumba spent the whole year researching, and sourcing resources and recently went on an educational trip to Johannesburg, Soweto, and Pietermaritzburg, where they visited other multipurpose centers, to see how they operate, and also have an idea of the type of centre they want for Makhanda. Other destinations include Kliptown, Vilakazi Street, and the tourist route in Orlando East. The trip was made possible by Kagiso Trust and Synergos. The NPC recently got its first funding after a year of making ends meet, giving them confidence to start operating in 2025.

Upon receiving feedback from their first tour during the National Arts Festival, they plan to have more tours in 2025. Looking toward the future, Imbumba Yeemboni aims to build a Multipurpose Centre in Makhanda. This center will serve as a hub for the organization’s various programs and provide much-needed support to community members dealing with social ills. It will also offer space for education, sports, cultural activities, and environmental initiatives, ensuring that residents have access to the resources they need to thrive.

Imbumba Yeemboni’s vision of uniting diverse voices to drive collective change is not just a dream—it’s a reality taking shape in Makhanda. With plans to expand and deepen its programs, this young NPC is on track to become a pillar of the community, leading the way toward empowerment, sustainability, and a better future for all.