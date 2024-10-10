Disgruntled Makhanda residents raise service delivery concerns at MCF meeting

By Kamvalethu Mzayiya

“We need service delivery.”

These words from Lena May, a councillor of the Makana Citizens Front (MCF), were left ringing loudly in the ears of Makhanda residents who attended the party’s community meeting at the City Hall last week.

The gathering looked to address the ongoing water crisis in Makhanda.

Lungile Mxube, the head of the MCF, addressed the community in attendance about the ongoing struggles of the municipality, relating to corruption as well as the community’s water and sanitation crisis.

In this address, Mxube relayed his concerns on the water issue, even going as far as stating that Makhanda is on the verge of a cholera outbreak if issues are not addressed promptly.

He questioned whether it was deemed acceptable in this democracy for people to still have to use the bucket system in their daily lives as they have been degraded to in Scott’s Farm. He reiterated that even more areas in the town had experienced this lack of municipal work, such as the “sewer rot” of Ward 3, the damaged pipes of Ward 4, as well as housing with sewage outbreaks in Ward 5.

This prompted questions from those in attendance, including Ward 8 resident Fiona Semple, who questioned how things were being planned by the municipality, especially in combating the ongoing water crisis.

In response, Mxube called the City Hall a “Den of Thieves,” implying that not much goes into the planning process. Rather, it goes into the pockets of officials who misuse the resources provided.

By the adjournment of the meeting, it was agreed that by the end of October, there would be a workshop to assist in building new civic leaders for the community.

This followed a statement made by well-respected Neighbourhood Watch member, Mfundo Tsili, who stated, “When the ship hits a rock, it will sink. The question is where is the boat that will take people and save their lives?”