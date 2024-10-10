Alicedale United thrash Humansdrop Protea Angels

By Chesley Daniels

In a dominant display, Alicedale United crushed Humansdorp Protea Angels 75-5 on Saturday at Rhodes Prospect Field, securing their spot in the Sarah Baartman Women’s Rugby League finals.

Alicedale United wasted no time, with flyhalf Brigette Coetzee scoring the opening try and converting it effortlessly. Inside centre Lervine Elbrug soon followed, extending United’s lead to 14-0.

Coetzee continued to wreak havoc, scoring two more tries and converting both, taking United to 21-0. Just before halftime, left wing Ntombozuko Kondile broke through the defense, scoring in the corner. Coetzee’s conversion attempt sailed wide, leaving United 26-0 up at halftime.

Coach Danwyn Jewell’s halftime talk ignited the team, and United exploded into action. Prop forward Zenande Thembani bulldozed her way over for a try, followed by Lervine Elbrug’s second. Coetzee completed her hat-trick and added two more tries, demonstrating her exceptional skill and speed.

Outside centre Sinaye Mbolompo showcased her trademark spinning moves, evading tackles to score. Right winger Sinovuyo joined the fray, combining with Coetzee for a stunning try. Coetzee’s fifth try sealed the victory, with her also converting all seven second-half tries.

Anelia Leander’s late try provided Humansdorp’s sole consolation, but it was too little, too late.

Alicedale United 75 (11 tries, 10 conversions)

Humansdorp Protea Angels 5 (1 try)

Brigette Coetzee (5 tries, 10/11 conversions)

“Alicedale United’s forwards laid the foundation, and our backs exploited the opportunities. Brigette Coetzee was unstoppable. We’re thrilled to reach the finals and look forward to the challenge,” said coach Danwyn Jewell.

United’s impressive performance sets them up for a thrilling finals showdown.