Art activist Michael Barry to receive Rhodes University’s highest honour amid creative celebrations

By The Division of Communication and Advancement

Rhodes University is proud to announce that South African art activist and educator, Michael Barry, will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) (honoris causa) during the University’s graduation ceremony in Makhanda on 11 October 2024. This prestigious recognition comes as the University celebrates its 120th anniversary, marking more than a century of academic and cultural excellence. Barry’s award also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the National Arts Festival, which has solidified Makhanda’s status as South Africa’s Creative City.

Michael Barry’s impact on the South African arts and cultural landscape is profound and far-reaching. Over decades, Barry has used the arts as a platform for social justice, community upliftment, and cultural preservation. His work as an arts activist has empowered marginalised communities, including vulnerable youth, by encouraging them to view the arts as not only a viable career path but also a means of expressing their lived realities. He has played a pivotal role in public art initiatives and community projects, such as Route 67 in Gqeberha and the Helenvale “Boy and the Kite” public artwork, which symbolises hope, peace, and resilience in communities facing social challenges.

Barry’s life and career have been shaped by the turbulent times of South Africa’s apartheid era, particularly his early experiences of forced removals from Fairview, Port Elizabeth. His creative journey began with a Fine Arts Honours degree from the prestigious Michaelis School of Fine Art at the University of Cape Town. He later earned a Higher Diploma in Education and a Master’s in Art Education from Nelson Mandela University. Despite the challenges of apartheid, Barry channelled his experiences into his work as both an artist and educator, always driven by the desire to uplift others.

Barry’s influence extends beyond the canvas. His commitment to community engagement is evident through his roles as a teacher, mentor, and arts advocate. After teaching art at St Thomas Senior Secondary School in Port Elizabeth, where he pioneered creative arts education in the Northern Areas, Barry continued to promote community development through the arts. His work with the Arts & Teaching Initiatives (ATI) and his involvement in numerous heritage and public art projects have had a lasting impact on both the Eastern Cape and South Africa as a whole.

Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela praises Barry’s unwavering dedication to the arts, stating: “Social justice, equality, and access to the arts have been the mainstay of his lifelong journey as an artist, arts activist, and arts educator. He has inspired a generation of vulnerable youth to take up the arts as a viable career option, and to use the medium to express their lived realities.”

This honorary doctorate not only recognises Barry’s achievements but also his significant contributions to South Africa’s cultural heritage. His extensive work in documenting the histories of marginalised communities, particularly those affected by apartheid’s forced removals, serves as a powerful tool for healing and remembrance. Barry’s projects, such as his involvement with the South End Museum and the Northern Areas Heritage, Research, and Interpretive Centre (NAHRIC), exemplify his commitment to preserving and celebrating the stories of displaced people and communities.

As a pioneer of public art and cultural activism, Barry has been instrumental in fostering international collaborations between South African and European cultural organisations. These projects have created platforms for young people from diverse backgrounds to connect and engage in meaningful dialogue about culture, history, and identity. His ability to merge art with historical memory and education has made him a compelling artist, scholar, and humanitarian.

This year’s conferral of the honorary doctorate will be a significant moment in Rhodes University’s history, as it reflects the institution’s values of honouring individuals who embody selfless service and a dedication to creating a better society. Barry’s ongoing work in communities affected by poverty, violence, and inequality demonstrates his tireless commitment to making a meaningful difference through art. Even in retirement, Barry remains an active force in the arts and continues to teach part-time at Nelson Mandela University, inspiring future generations of artists and educators.

Barry’s contributions to public art are nationally and internationally recognised, with his works featured in galleries and public spaces. From his involvement in the Helenvale Urban Arts Renewal Project to his leadership roles in initiatives like the Sunday Times 100-Year Heritage Project, Barry’s art has transformed both physical spaces and societal narratives. His awards, including the 2018 Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Provincial Cultural Award and the Nelson Mandela University Alumni Association’s recognition, highlight the impact of his lifelong dedication to the arts.

Rhodes University eagerly anticipates honouring Michael Barry at the upcoming graduation ceremony, where he has been invited to deliver a keynote address. His story of using art as a tool for social change and empowerment will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of South African leaders, artists, and cultural advocates.

In a year that celebrates both Rhodes University’s 120th anniversary and Makhanda’s creative spirit, Michael Barry’s honorary doctorate is a fitting recognition of his exceptional contributions to art, culture, and community development in South Africa and beyond.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.