Golden games keep elderly residents active, stress-free

By Siyathemba Madonsela, Sihle Nyamanda, Siphesihle Joji, Andisiwe Plaatjie and Nandipha Twani

Elderly Sarah Baartman District residents took part in the District Games for Older Persons at Rhodes University’s Prospect and Astro fields in Makhanda recently.

The residents, in their 60s and 70s, played various sports and games such as athletics, duck walking and ring stick, to name a few, on the day.

Social adviser in the Department of Social Development, Lineka Apleni, said the games were initiated for older persons aged 60 years and above with the intention of ensuring they stayed fit and healthy as human beings.

Makhanda Older Persons Forum chairperson Harry Porthen stated that the Golden Games project was initiated in 2008. However, he said during Covid-19, the forum had various challenges including the inability to operate and thus financial challenges. “It was only the intervention of the Department of Social Development as well as Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture that ensured that the forum continued to function,” Porthen said.

Apleni stated that the challenges emanated from a lack of adequate funding to fulfil the needs of the athletes. “We are also depending on national and provincial government for funding.”

She said the provincial office would ensure money was allocated to the forum when the budget is available for the cause.

According to Porthen, the department is trying to get older people up and active. “We call it active ageing,” he said.

Porthen said they anticipated that the participants would go on to participate at a national or provincial level. “Most of these people have come from their districts where they are, from their places, and they have trained there. So, what has been happening is that where they are, they do a local, Grahamstown does a local, and from there a team is picked to go through to the area games,” he said.

Grocott’s Mail spoke to some of the elderly participants.

Sipho Qomoyi, 67, from Graaff Reinet took part in a game called Duck Walking. “I felt very happy playing the game because it reminds me of when i was young. These games help us not to stress about lots of things happening in our lives. These games also help us to be more active and helps our bodies to be strong. I would definitely do this again. I had lots of fun,” said Qomoyi.

Xolisile Jakula, 71, from Makhanda’s Extension 8, said it was his second time participating in the javelin competition. He said he was excited and happy to be in the games again. “It was great, interesting to be in the games again because it is making me more relaxed.”

Jakula explained that the activity helped him regulate his blood pressure and sugar levels. He said he hoped to be part of the group again in the future. “I am very old but bold and confident to play many games that come across,” Jakula said.

Another activist, Davies Bacela, 67, said he took part in the game Duck Walking and it helped his body. “My body feels much better. I would like these golden games to continue each and every year. It was my first time doing Walk Duck and I really enjoyed my self so much,” Bacela said.

Jessy Oliphant, 62, from Blue Crane, played Ring Stick, said she was thrilled to take part in the game. She hoped the games would be a regular event.

Meanwhile, Health department professional nurse Litha Sizani said they screened the elderly residents before they took part in the games to look out for any possible health complications to ensure they were not in any danger.

Old Mutual was an important stakeholder in the event and Babalwa Mxoli, the manager of the Pepper Grove Mall branch, said they sponsored the participants with shopping bags.