Rhodes University kicks off Pride Week 2024 with Dr Beverly Ditsie

By Siviwe Mxuma

Rhodes University Pride Week 2024 is a significant part of the #RU120 celebrations as it ties the university’s 120th anniversary with the ongoing journey toward inclusivity and equality. This year’s event, launched with a keynote address by Dr Beverly Ditsie, a renowned LGBTQIA+ activist and acclaimed filmmaker, highlights the intersection of history, activism, and identity in South Africa’s broader struggles for human rights.

Dr Beverly Ditsie, known for their award-winning work in television and film, has advocated for LGBTQIA+ rights since the late 1980s. Alongside their late friend Simon Nkoli, a prominent activist, Dr Ditsie helped shape the discourse surrounding human rights in South Africa during a tumultuous period. Their journey began at just nine years old as a child actor on SABC. It has since evolved into a 30-year career as a filmmaker and director of major TV shows, including Big Brother Africa, Survivor South Africa, and One Night with My Ex. Dr Ditsie’s documentary, Simon & I, explores their relationship with Nkoli and received the Best Documentary award at Oxfam/Vues d’Afrique in Montreal in 2004.

The event drew a diverse audience, including Law Faculty lecturer Adv Shuaib Rahim and Dr Claire Kelly, Director of Equity and Institutional Culture, who played instrumental roles in organising the week’s celebrations in collaboration with the Gender Action Forum.

Dr Ditsie’s reflections on their activism and experiences, especially their pivotal role in South Africa’s first pride march in 1990, draw powerful parallels between the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights and the anti-apartheid movement. Titled “Finding Freedom,” Dr Ditsie’s speech resonated deeply with attendees, illuminating the struggles and triumphs of the community in South Africa and beyond.

In their speech, Dr Ditsie shared a poignant memory of their first pride march on October 13, 1990. Organised by Nkoli, this historic event marked a significant moment in the struggle for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. “We stepped out of the hall of race relations in Braamfontein and looked out onto the streets filled with balloons, placards, and the gathering crowd,” they recounted. Despite feelings of terror and apprehension, the atmosphere soon transformed. Participants erupted into joyous screams and laughter as a drizzle began to fall. “At that moment, it was a taste of; it’s such a simple word, freedom,” Dr Ditsie said, emphasising the euphoric sense of belonging and acceptance that enveloped them.

Dr Ditsie reflected on their journey of understanding their identity, recounting how they felt differently as a child. While other girls began showing interest in boys, they were drawn to girls. “The only time I would wear a dress was on Sunday when my grandmother would force me to,” they shared, highlighting the internal conflicts many face when navigating their identities. It was through meeting Simon Nkoli that they found a sense of belonging within the LGBTQIA+ community, catalysing their activism.

Following Dr Ditsie’s moving speech, attendees mingled during a cocktail event, fostering community and solidarity. The festivities continued the next day with a screening of the highly anticipated documentary Simon & I, which delves into the lives and activism of Nkoli and Dr Ditsie. The film provides a deeply personal lens on their journey, intertwining the narrative of LGBTQIA+ activism with the broader struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

The screening was followed by a Q&A session, allowing the audience to engage with Dr Ditsie and delve deeper into the themes presented in the documentary. This interactive component enriched the experience, encouraging dialogue around the intersections of personal and political identities.

Pride Week at Rhodes University serves as a celebration of LGBTQIA+ identities and a vital reminder of the ongoing struggles for equality and justice. Dr Ditsie’s contributions to the event underscored the importance of storytelling in activism, showcasing how personal narratives can inspire collective movements for change.

As Rhodes University embarks on this week of celebration and reflection, it stands as a testament to the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community, honouring those who fought for freedom and rights while continuing the work needed to achieve substantive equality.

The inclusion of Pride Week within the #RU120 celebrations emphasises Rhodes University’s commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering an environment where all identities are embraced. It honours the legacy of activists like Simon Nkoli and Dr Ditsie, who shaped the discourse around LGBTQIA+ rights. The event reinforces the notion that Rhodes University, in its 120th year, is commemorating its past and actively working towards an inclusive future. Through such celebrations, the university positions itself as a progressive institution where the voices of marginalised communities are uplifted, making the #RU120 anniversary both a reflection on its history and a call for continued advocacy and change.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.