Rhodes’ heritage festival attendees showcase their unique heritage

By Sindisiwe Tshona and Nosiphiwe Nyangana

Diversity, heritage and inclusivity was celebrated at the Rhodes University Heritage Festival held at university’s Steve Biko lawns this week.

The inaugural event, inspired by Heritage Month was hosted by the Rhodes University Zulu, Basotho, Swati societies and the Student Representative Council.

The Nelson Mandela University Zulu Society and maskandi artist, Saliwa, were also part of the colourful event.

Diverse cultures dominated the event – people wore traditional attires and were proud to showcase their cultures, including the Ndebele, Xhosa, Venda and others.

The inclusive event featured the Eluxolweni Marimba boys group, Saliwa, the Basotho, Swati and Zulu Society members who performed and entertained the audience enchanting the crowd with their respective cultural dances and songs.

Other cultural performances from different tribe groups and artists were also among the festivities as well as Sino the Poet, who delivered a heart-warming poem.

Festival attendee Thembelani Chili said he was happy to see a cultural event of this nature being held in the suburb, outside rural villages where they are usually held.

“As Zulus we are known as tribalists but we can look at that in a positive way because we take pride in our culture, we are proud of who we are, we are united and we know who we are.”

“Other tribes should be encouraged and adopt something like this event. We are who we are because we believe in our roots, we shouldn’t allow being in the urban areas to change who we are. People must consult about their roots and celebrate them,” he said.